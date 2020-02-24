NEWTOWN >> The children of the Newtown Quaker Meeting hosted a Simple Supper last month with a menu of soup, bread and desserts, for which attendees contributed however much they chose. The funds were to be used for Habitat for Humanity in Bucks County to help build a house in Morrisville.
The Simple Supper raised a whopping $2,900 and recently some adults from the Meeting volunteered their labor as well.
On Valentine's Day, six members of Newtown Quaker Meeting showed their love in an unusual way, by spending the day helping people they didn’t even know.
Working with supervising staff from Habitat for Humanity, they glued and screwed drywall to the ceilings and walls of a new home being built on McKinley Avenue in Morrisville.
The entire cost of building the home are being met by donations from more than two dozen religious congregations in Bucks County, along with matching funds provided from Thrivent, a financial services company that is also a not-for-profit fraternal benefit society.
Each of the religious congregations then spends time working on what Habitat for Humanity calls a "Faith Build Home."
The intended owners of this new house, a husband, wife and two children, will be moving from a cramped apartment in North Philadelphia into the new home soon after it is officially dedicated sometime in April.
The group from Newtown Friends Meeting plans to join volunteers from all the other contributing Bucks County congregations at a dedication ceremony to welcome the family to their new home.