BUCKS COUNTY >> Force for Good (FFG), an independent music and film company, will present a virtual screening event called “Celebrating Earth Day,” on Sunday, April 25 at 7 p.m. The program will feature the film, “Solar” and a conversation with Dara and Mark Bortman, founders of Exact Solar, a Yardley based leading installer of solar energy systems in Pennsylvania and NJ.
Discussion will focus on the economic and environmental benefits of renewable energy. The event is free of charge, but there is a suggested donation of $10. One hundred percent of the proceeds will provide financial assistance for Power Up Gambia, a nonprofit dedicated to providing solar energy to hospitals without electricity in The Gambia, a small nation in West Africa. Those interested can sign up on Eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/pmdasvxw.
Force For Good was founded in 2016 by Grammy-nominated recording artist Jonathan Sprout. FFG’s mission is to inspire and empower people using uplifting music and films that encourage personal and global well-being. The films highlight with compassion vital human issues including gender/racial equality, safety, climate change, renewable energy, homelessness, and respect for the natural environment.
The FFG team creates unique online events that include film premieres, conversations with experts on a chosen topic, and designated nonprofits that receive 100 percent of all event donations. FFG has already produced two online screening events, which have raised over $10,000.
The first online event centered on the film, “Organic.” FFG partnered with Snipes Farm and Education Center, a Bucks County organic farm. In addition to learning about organics, attendees were given the opportunity to donate toward fresh produce and a summer camp for children living in an emergency homeless shelter. The event raised over $6,800.
The second online event featured the premiere of “Homeless.” FFG partnered with two nonprofits: Los Angeles-based The Tiny House Project, and Mercer County, N.J.-based HomeFront which offers an array of services for homeless families. This event raised over $3,300.
FFG invites the community to view the films and learn how FFG can help build awareness and funding for other nonprofit organizations in need.
For more information, visit https://www.forceforgoodmusic.com/. Contact FFG at: info@forceforgood.com.