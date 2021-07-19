DOYLESTOWN >> Three young musicians from Bucks County have been selected as winners of scholarships to one-week summer camp music programs at School of Rock Doylestown.
“We’re thrilled to have teamed up with School of Rock Doylestown to make these awesome summer camp prizes possible for our kids,” says Erin Simmons, Director of Programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County. “They’ll make new friends, improve their musical skills, and learn some of the coolest songs of rock n’ roll. Their experiences will align perfectly with the mission of BBBS, which is to help all youth to achieve their full potential.”
The three winners are:
- Brendan Tufo, 16, of Fairless Hills, who will learn how to play hits by the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Rolling Stones in the “Classic Rock Rewind” camp.
- Laura Centofani, 16, of Newtown, who will learn how to play hits by Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Weezer in the “Best of the 90s” camp
- Emily Woodruff, 10, of Doylestown, who will learn how to play hits by the White Stripes, the Ramones, and Green Day in the “Rock 101” camp
During their camp weeks, Brendan, Laura, and Emily will be organized into “bands” along with their fellow campers. School of Rock Doylestown’s professional faculty will then teach them how to master their songs, develop their on-stage skills, and get the best sound out of their instruments. At the end of their camp weeks, the students and their bands will perform their repertoires in exclusive concerts for audiences of family, friends, and fans.
“I’m so honored and grateful to have this opportunity to take part in a camp at School of Rock Doylestown,” says Brendan, who is a guitarist and a huge fan of the Beatles, Beach Boys, and bands from California’s Laurel Canyon scene. “It will be nice to be around kids who appreciate and enjoy that era of music. I’m also looking forward to getting on stage and playing songs that my late Dad loved. It will be a great moment.”