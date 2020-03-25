BUCKS COUNTY >> As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hand sanitizer has become a scarce and valued commodity impacting communities, healthcare systems and first responders’ ability to do their job of protecting us.
Boardroom Spirits, a craft distillery located in Lansdale, is uniquely positioned to meet this increasing demand. Boardroom Spirits is licensed by the TTB and FDA and has ample capacity to produce ethanol, the key ingredient to make hand sanitizer following the World Health Organization’s approved formula that’s effective against COVID-19.
To help our community with an immediate need, Boardroom Spirits started supplying complimentary four-ounce hand sanitizer rations per person, per day on March 16. Beyond that, Boardroom Spirits realized the need is far greater. Boardroom Spirits’ manufacturing facility has the necessary FDA-registration, lined up raw material supplies from fellow businesses Free Will Brewing and Sand Castle Winery, and are ready to scale.
On Wednesday, March 25 Sand Castle Winery had 6,500 gallons of its wine transported to Boardroom Spirits. Sand Castle Winery Managing Partner Chad Sletten said the wine would be converted to pure alcohol for use in hand sanitizer creation.
When asked why the winery got involved with this initiative, Sletten said “philanthropy.”
“I knew we had the resources they needed,” Sletten said.
Active immediately, Boardroom Spirits is selling sanitizer in bulk for as fair of a price as possible while paying bills, providing employment to the people making the product, supporting fellow businesses’ employees while continuing to provide the public with free sanitizer.
About Boardroom Spirits’ facilities, product and community commitment:
• Capacity to produce bulk volumes of hand sanitizer daily; with short-term plans to further scale
• Maintain the highest standards of quality control and attention to sanitation. We use an ozone generator every night to disinfect the entire facility (proven to effectively kill SARS, Flu, novel coronavirus on all surfaces)
• Ability to provide quantities in bulk: 5-gallon pail, 55-gallon drum or 270-gallon tote
• Automated bottling line that handles custom bottle sizes & labels (for co-packing requests)
• FDA-registered formulation under temporary FDA guidance
• Centrally located for pickup & shipment within 24-hrs of ordering
• SDS attached