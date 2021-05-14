NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> On May 12 the Bucks County Delegation of State Representatives presented a citation to the Bucks County Heroes Scholarship Fund in recognition of 30 years of service. The citation was signed by all 10 of the Bucks County Representatives.
The proclamation was made during the Bucks County Heroes Scholarship Fund's 30th Anniversary Gala held at the Spring Mill Manor Country Club.
The Bucks County Heroes Scholarship Fund, a recognized charitable organization by the I.R.S., provides full four-year post high school scholarships to the children of police officers, firefighters, corrections officers, rescue squad, and emergency service personnel who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.