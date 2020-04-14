When planning dinner we almost always start by planning the main course. A whole breast of turkey, chicken or duck makes the work a little easier. A 4-5 lb. breast will feed four to six people. Using just the breast is a great choice because you get the most meat per pound this way, when bones are included. There are lots of ways to spice it up and make it taste amazing and help the bird stay tender. At the thickest part of the breast, a reading of 165 degrees indicates a finished bird.
To get started, the bird should be rinsed and patted dry. You may want to trim any extraneous skin. Do leave skin on the top of the breast because it seals in the juices. You will remove the skin before eating; it is all fat. When I roast a bird, I always slide something to boost taste, between the skin and meat. For chicken and turkey, I place thin slices of lemons, limes or oranges, along with fresh sage. For duck , pears, plums, cherries or berries, along with rosemary or thyme make a smashing taste.
Lightly cover the breast with tin foil for the first part of roasting. Then for the last 30 minutes, remove the tin and allow the breast to become golden brown. You may choose to stuff your chicken, turkey or duck, but I do not. I often place halved versions of whatever I placed between the skin and meat in the cavity of the breast. The size will dictate your cooking time.
Last week, I felt that my husband and son needed to be reminded of all for which we need to be thankful, so I made a full blown Thanksgiving dinner. Well, we did not have mashed potatoes because I did not have white potatoes and could not justify going out for just potatoes. Everything was delicious and comforting. The aromas , alone, changed the household mood.
Let dinner be a whole bird or breast thereof. I made a large sized breast in hopes of extras, and it was a success. Be healthy and safe; enjoy cooking while you're at home.
I’m thinking of you.
Juiciest Garlic Herb Roast Turkey Breast
Source: www.themediterraneandish.com
2 1/2 lb bone-in turkey breast (this would be 1/2 of a whole turkey breast)
Kosher salt (this is the one I use )
1 tsp/2 g ground allspice
1 tsp/2.3 g paprika
1 tsp/ 2.3 g ground black pepper
1/2 tsp/ 1.2 g nutmeg
1 head garlic (about 14 cloves), peeled and minced
Large handful of chopped fresh parsley (about 2 ounces)
Private Reserve extra virgin olive oil
7 to 8 small shallots, peeled and halved
7 celery sticks, cut into large pieces
For Grapes
1 lb/450 g seedless red grapes
Private Reserve extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Salt turkey. Pat turkey dry and season generously with kosher salt on both sides (be sure to carefully lift the skin up and season with salt underneath as well.) If you have the time, chill the turkey in the fridge uncovered for 2 hours (or overnight.) Or set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes. (See recipe notes.) If you have chilled the turkey, take it out and set it aside at room temperature while you work on the rest of the ingredients.
Roast grapes. To do so, preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Add grapes to a 9 1/2 x 13 baking pan (this is the one I used. ) Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil. Season with kosher salt. Roast in heated oven for 15 minutes, then remove from heat and transfer grapes to a plate for now . Leave the oven on.
Flavor Turkey with Spice Mixture, Garlic and Fresh Parsley. In a small bowl, mix together the spices. Season turkey with spice mixture on all sides (again, carefully lift skin and rub spice mixture underneath.) In a large bowl, combine garlic, parsley and about 1/3 to 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil. Add the turkey into the bowl and apply the garlic and parsley mixture all over (again, very important to apply mixture underneath the skin).
Prepare Turkey Breast for Roasting. In the same pan you used earlier to roast the grapes, add shallots and celery to make a bed for the turkey. Simply season with kosher salt and drizzle a little extra virgin olive oil. Place turkey breast on top.
Roast Turkey Breast. In your already heated oven, position the oven rack to the bottom third. Place the pan with the turkey breast in. Immediately lower heat down to 350 degrees F (from previous 450 degrees F.) Roast for 45 minutes or until turkey’s internal temperature registers 165 degrees F and it’s juices run clear (could be up to 1 hour.) If at some point during roasting, you notice turkey skin turning too dark, cover with foil and continue roasting (I ended up covering the turkey after 35 minutes of roasting.)
Add Grapes Back In. At the very last 5 minutes of roasting the turkey, carefully add grapes back in the pan to warm through (this is optional, but recommended.)
Remove from Oven and Let Rest. Cover very loosely with foil and let the turkey rest undisturbed for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
To carve, transfer turkey to a clean cutting board. Starting at the breast bone, and continue carving from there making sure to keep your knife close to ribs. Once the meat is off the bone, you can slice the breast crosswise into slices.
See suggestions in the post or recipe notes below for what to serve along with this garlic herb roast turkey.
Seared Duck Breast with Blackberry Pan Sauce
Source: www.aspicyperspective.com
2 Magret Duck Breasts about 12-16 ounces each
2 shallots peeled and diced
1/2 cup good blackberry jam
2 teaspoon all purpose flour
1/4 cup bourbon
2 cups beef stock Pinch crushed red pepper
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
Salt and pepper
1. Pat the duck breasts dry. Score the fat on the top of each breast, cutting down to the flesh. 2. Heat a large skillet over MEDIUM-LOW. Salt and pepper the breast liberally. 3. Place them in the skillet, fat side down, and render the fat for 10-12 minutes. A dark golden crust should form as the fat melts away. 4. Flip the breasts and cook another 6-10 minutes for medium-rare meat. 5. Remove from the pan and tent with foil. 6. Carefully pour the duck fat into a glass container to store for later use. 7. Raise the heat to medium, and add the shallots to the pan. Saute for 3-5 minutes to soften and brown. 8. Mix the flour into the blackberry jam. Then add the jam, bourbon, beef stock, red pepper and thyme. 9. Stir and bring to a low boil. Simmer for 5-7 minutes to thicken. Salt and pepper to taste. 10. Slice the duck breasts thin and serve topped with blackberry pan sauce.
Crispy Oven Roasted Chicken Breast
Source: cravingtasty.com
2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
1/2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt (1/2 tsp if the chicken is brined)
1/2 tsp garlic powder (or granulated garlic)
1/2 tsp black pepper (freshly ground)
1 tsp dark chili powder
1/2 cup cooking oil (e.g. canola or vegetable oil)
1. If possible, prepare the chicken brine and brine the chicken breasts for 2 to 4 hours. 2. Preheat the oven to 400F. 3. Dry chicken breasts with a paper towel and rub with olive oil all over. Evenly sprinkle salt and spices on each side and gently pat to make sure the seasoning properly adheres to the surface of the chicken. 4. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Fit a cooling rack inside the baking sheet and set aside. 5. Heat 1/2 cup of cooking oil (you can use olive oil or any other oil you prefer) in a large skillet over medium high heat. Place chicken breast skin side down on the skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Flip and continue cooking for another 2 minutes. 6. Transfer the chicken breasts onto the baking sheet, skin side up. Pour about 1 Tbsp of the cooking oil from the skillet over each chicken breast. 7. Bake at 400F for about 45 minutes, until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 160F.