Homegrown summer vegetables gained record popularity this season. For many, the increased domesticity, bordering on hermit status, thrust upon us due to Covid-19, provided a bubble of time in which to create a vegetable garden.
As luck would have it, the weather supported the effort , a well. A popular climber, and often enjoyed with tomatoes at harvest time, is the cucumber. There are so many varieties, and as long as they get a place to climb, decent soil and sun, cucumber you will have!
Slicing cucumbers tend to be long and grow on compact, bush like vines, though they do climb. Pickling cucumbers come in a compact version, literally named “Bush Pickles.” These cucumber plants are especially when real estate is at a premium.
The English , seedless, cucumber grows long and heavy, but in recipes, can not be beat. Truth be told, my vegetable garden is extremely crowded, and I am hopeful that my cucumber plants are not sabotaged. Only time will tell.
Cucumbers make wonderful salads with basil and tomatoes, or provide a subtle but singular flavor with yogurt, dill dressing and a bit of thinly sliced red onion. Cucumber soup is another cool culinary specialty. High quality cucumbers make all the difference in the world, when used for this cool soup.
Whether you grow your own, or grab a few at the local farm stand, make cucumbers a cool addition to your meal. Enjoy.
Tzatziki Sauce
1 English/Seedless cucumber
3 cloves fresh garlic, crushed
2 tsp salt
1 tsp. Vinegar
2 c. nonfat, plain Greek Yogurt
½ tsp smoked paprika
A splash of EV olive oil
In a food processor, finely chop the cucumber. In a bowl, Toss cucumber with salt. Use a fine strainer and strain the grated cucumber . In a large bowl, place crushed garlic and remaining ingredients and stir. Add strain cucumber and chill. Serve with warm pita, and sliced vegetables.
Cucumber and Onion Salad
Dressing
½ c. white or apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp. Veg. oil
A splash of water
2 tbsp. Or 1 packet of splenda
3 tbsp. Fresh dill
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
Whisk the above ingredients. Pour over thinly sliced cucumbers (2) and red onions (½ red onion). Toss and place in the refrigerator until serving time.