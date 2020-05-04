Mother’s Day 2020 finds us all at home, with our families, so let’s cook!!! Mom will thank you for one less meal to prepare. I have to be honest, I LOVE to cook, but the dishes to wash, generated by cooking three meals a day - no thank you.
The ensuing warm weather encourages us outdoors to reintroduce ourselves to our grill. The last couple of days have been winners. My friend Lisa Lee and Daughter Amber, make a creative duo when they cook up fish tacos. Lisa is famous for totally fresh meals. The fish tacos are no exception. Pictured here with Amber’s daughter, Lily, who just turned one. I am sure Lisa and Amber will reach Lily her way around a kitchen, in the coming years.
When making fish tacos, using a firm, white, fish on the sweeter side, make a delicious taco. As you can see in the recipe, Lisa and Amber use Grouper. This is a perfect taco fish, in both taste and sturdiness. To make a beautiful presentation, season the whole piece of fish and present it on a platter, along with the fixings around it, in small dishes. This is a delicious and beautiful meal.
If grilling the fish, it is best to get a grilling pan to support the fish. If this is not possible, here is an idea: Get a cooling rack. Wrap it completely in tin foil. Then poke holes through it. This should support the fish and allow the heat to circulate.
For all the readers who are moms, Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy.
Lisa and Amber's Fish Taco Recipe
Serving Size - 2
Fish:
1 pound Grouper
1 tsp Cumin
1 tsp Coriander
Avocado Sour Cream:
2 Avocado
2 tbsp Sour Cream
Lime
Slaw:
1 Purple Cabbage
½ Purple Onion
2 tbsp Agave
Other ingredients:
Soft Taco Shells
Salt
Pepper
Olive oil
Trim/debone grouper and season with mixture of cumin, coriander, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet on high and place grouper in pan. Cook on one side until it becomes opaque ¾ of the way then flip. Continue to cook until white and flaky and use spatula to “shred” grouper. In a separate bowl mix chopped purple cabbage, chopped purple onion, and agave. In a small food processer, add avocado, sour cream, fresh squeezed lime juice, and salt and pepper to taste.
Sunny Salsa Recipe
Ingredients:
1 Mango
1 Avocado
1 Red Bell Pepper
1 Tbsp white vinegar
Salt & Pepper
Diced mango, avocado, and bell pepper and place into a bowl. Add white wine vinegar and salt & pepper to taste. Mix and enjoy!