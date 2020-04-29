DOYLESTOWN >> Although the Bucks County Free Library System's physical buildings have been closed for more than a month, the library is open and serving the Bucks County community with expanded access to e-resources and services in the digital sphere including:
Help Desk 2.0 – This new technology learning and computer support service offers remote assistance to users with technology and computer problems. Skilled staff members can assist users over the phone and by using remote software, whether the user wants to learn how to do something with a digital device, has questions about downloading or streaming e-books, music, movies, and other digital content, or is worried that their device might have spyware. Schedule an appointment at buckslib.org/helpdesk.
Library WiFi access in branch parking lots and outside of buildings – BCFL’s WiFi network is on and can be accessed for free in the branch parking lots and areas outside of the buildings. The library reminds users that it is a public network and asks that they practice social distancing while using the WiFi. To see the best areas to access the Wi-Fi, visit buckslib.org/you-can-access-our-wifi-in-our-branch-parking-lots.
Increased access to digital material in the e-Library – Patron use of e-resources has risen since the library’s closure with increased downloading and streaming of eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, and movies. To meet the increased need during this stay-at-home period, BCFL has added approximately 2,000 additional eBooks and eAudiobooks to its collection and has increased monthly borrows on the popular Hoopla app. Use of all e-resources has risen with eBooks, eAudiobooks, and educational and genealogical resources leading the pack in popularity among users. Visit buckslib.org/e-library to get started.
e-Cards – Bucks County residents who want to use BCFL’s robust e-library but don’t have a library card can apply for an e-card to use the library’s digital resources. Applying is quick and easy. Head to buckslib.org/ecard. Applications for e-Cards are up over 400% compared to this period last year.
Boredom Buster Bitez – Published three times per week, this new digital publication features original content for children including carefully selected activities, crafts, games, and stories that promote literacy and fun for elementary school-aged children. Download each issue at buckslib.org/boredombusters.
In addition, families can visit the BCFL website to download activity cards from the library’s two badge programs: Badge Squad (for kids ages 5-14) and Let’s Play School (for kids ages 3-5). Children can complete activities to earn badges and visit the library, once it reopens, to pick up a real cloth patch for each badge earned.
If you have any questions about BCFL’s virtual resources, use the Contact Us form on the website to reach someone: buckslib.org/contact-us.