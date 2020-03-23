BUCKS COUNTY >> "Bulbs for Bucks" daffodils are blooming and Bucks Beautiful would love to see your photos.
This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals and families alike to experience some fresh air, flowers, and sunshine while maintaining social distance.
Visit one of our Bulbs for Bucks planting sites across Bucks County (see map) and snap pictures with the daffodils. Share your favorite on social media to enter to win a signature Bucks Beautiful gift.
Three random winners will receive two tickets to the next Kitchen & Garden Tour plus their choice of a Deneen Stoneware Daffodil mug or a daffodil canvas tote bag.
Entering is easy: Post your daffodil pictures on Facebook or Instagram. Tag Bucks Beautiful with #bulbsforbucks. And tag the location.
The contest kicked off on the first day of spring, March 19 and will run through April 30. Winners will be selected at random and contacted through Facebook.
The Bulbs for Bucks Program was the inspiration of board member Chuck Gale, to beautify Bucks County at key locations with the first splendor of spring-blooming daffodils!
“I like the idea of planting daffodils because the bulbs multiply each year, and the project is long-lasting for future generations to enjoy what we are doing now," said Gale. "To my knowledge, this is the largest bulb planting project in the state of Pennsylvania.”The program debuted in 2010 when 40,000 daffodil bulbs were planted along the Route 611 Bypass near Doylestown."
Additional plantings include along the Delaware Canal State Park towpath, Doylestown’s Central Park, Buckingham Green Shopping Center, the Michener Art Museum, Fonthill Castle, and several parks around Newtown, Sellersville and Perkasie, just to name a few.
To date, more than 1.6 million daffodil bulbs have been established throughout the County. With the success of the program and the support of the community, Bucks Beautiful hopes to continue to grow the program and plant a million more.
The “Bulbs for Bucks” map of the daffodil planting sites located throughout Bucks County is attached and available online at www.bucksbeautiful.org.
Bucks Beautiful is a non-profit organization that coordinates events, community projects and educational programs. It creates partnerships with like-minded civic coalitions to develop attractive yet sustainable vistas to foster a healthier environment. Since 1991 the organization has worked to enhance the local landscape for residents and visitors alike by beautifying towns, schools, parks, roadsides and pathways throughout Bucks County. It's initiatives include RePlant Bucks, to restore the tree canopy, Bulb for-Bucks daffodil plantings, community garden projects at schools, parks, museums and war memorials, and pop-up parks.