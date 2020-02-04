LANGHORNE >> Vanessa Julye, co-author of "Fit for Freedom, Not for Friendship: Quakers, African Americans and the Myth of Racial Justice" will be the featured speaker on Sunday, February 16 at the Middletown Friends Meeting, 453 West Maple Avenue, Langhorne 19047, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Julye will share about her work on increasing awareness of racism in the Quaker and sectarian communities in a talk “Moving Towards the Beloved Faith Community” at Bucks Quarterly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, a gathering of Quakers from Bucks and Lehigh Counties and Quakertown, New Jersey. This event is open to the public and all are welcome.
In 1903, WEB Du Bois said, “the problem of the twentieth century is the problem of the color line.” Sadly, his statement has proven to be true for both the 20th and 21st centuries. Sunday morning remains one of the most segregated times in America. Friends of Color have been struggling within the Religious Society of Friends against the structures of White Supremacy built into our religion. What is the Beloved Faith Community to Quakers and what do we need to do to achieve it?
Copies of Julye’s book will be available for purchase (cash or check).
The morning Children’s Program will offer young people the opportunity to learn about Quakers from Bucks County and their roles in the Underground Railroad.
Donations of nonperishable food for the Penndel food pantry are welcomed.
The day’s activities will begin with registration, catching up with Friends, coffee, tea, and breakfast treats at 9 a.m. The Adult Program and Children’s Programs run from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Meeting for Worship in the unprogrammed manner of Friends will begin at 11:15 a.m.
A simple meal will be served from noon to 1 p.m. followed by Meeting for Worship with Attention to Business where Friends of Doylestown, Makefield and Quakertown meetings plus Budget and Nominating, and Outreach committees will report. Friends Home and Village will share their latest news and a preliminary budget will be presented for consideration.