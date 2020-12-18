PHILADELPHIA >> The Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Vigil Mass on Thursday, December 24 and the Christmas Day Noon Solemn Mass on Friday, December 25.
The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul is located at 18th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia 19103.
The Holy Day of Christmas is a most special occasion for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia as they celebrate the Birth of the Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ.
The current liturgical guidelines issued by the Archdiocesan Office for Divine Worship and approved by Archbishop Pérez pertaining to the celebration of Advent and Christmas within the context of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic remain in effect. A full copy of these guidelines, along with comprehensive supplemental resources, can be found at http://www.odwphiladelphia.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Coronavirus-Christmas-and-Advent-Guidance-FULL.pdf.
Faithful throughout the five-county Archdiocese of Philadelphia are invited to celebrate the Nativity of Our Lord at the mother church of the Archdiocese, the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, safely in-person and virtually via three live-streamed broadcasts of the Holy Mass.
Thursday, December 24, 2020
- 5:00 p.m. - Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at the Cathedral Basilica. The Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocesan Vimeo website https://vimeo.com/event/17522, as well as on the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Archbishop Pérez’s Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/ArchPhila and https://www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez beginning at 5:00 p.m. (EDT).
- 7:30 p.m. - There will be a second Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 7:30 p.m. The Mass will be a bilingual celebration in English and Spanish.
- 11:40 p.m. - The Cathedral Basilica Schola and Instruments will provide the Choral Prelude to the Midnight Mass.
Friday, December 25, 2020
-12:00 a.m. - Solemn Midnight Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocesan Vimeo website https://vimeo.com/event/17522, as well as on the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Archbishop Pérez’s Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/ArchPhila and https://www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez. beginning at 12:00 a.m. (EDT), with music provided by the Cathedral Basilica Choir and Instruments.
-12:00 p.m. – Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez will be the principal celebrant and homilist for the Noon Solemn Mass, with music provided by the Cathedral Basilica Choir and Instruments. The Mass will be streamed live on the Archdiocesan Vimeo website https://vimeo.com/event/17522, as well as on the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Archbishop Pérez’s Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/ArchPhila and https://www.facebook.com/ArchbishopPerez beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EDT).
Additional Christmas Day Masses will be celebrated in the Cathedral Basilica at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
THERE WILL BE NO EVENING MASS.