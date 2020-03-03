NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> For anyone who enjoys fresh, new eating options, it’s an exciting time to be living in and around Newtown
With the multi-million-dollar addition to the Village at Newtown nearing completion on Eagle Road, new eateries and restaurants are opening their doors.
Joining Newtown’s already vibrant restaurant scene are MOD Pizza, Chipotle and Playa Bowls and coming soon - Solstice, Bomba Tacos and Rum and Iron Hill Brewery.
Among the first to open is Playa Bowls, a New Jersey-based franchise operated locally by Bronwyn and Michael Bergen.
When I walked in the doors on Saturday for their ribbon cutting, I was immediately welcomed by Bronwyn, who I’ve known for years. I got to know her while covering school events at Eleanor Roosevelt and then Edgewood elementary schools in the Pennsbury School District where she has taught for three decades.
Bronwyn is a Lower Makefield native growing up in the Carriage Hill neighborhood. She and her husband have been living in Lahaska, but will soon be relocating to Newtown.
Besides renewing acquaintances with Bronwyn, I was struck immediately by the vibrant colors and the cool, youthful vibe inside the new Playa Bowls, which is located next to Wells Fargo Bank.
With its delicious assortment of açaí, pitaya and coconut bowls and refreshing smoothies, it’s a great, new healthy addition to the Newtown food scene for both young and old.
Look for a more in-depth story on Playa Bowls in a future edition.
Another new addition is MOD Pizza. I just happen to walk in on opening day and not only enjoyed the food, but a 50 percent discount.
It has become a tradition at MOD to celebrate the opening of new eateries by knocking 50 percent off of everyone’s bill and donating the balance to charity.
I took full advantage of the discount to give MOD a try, ordering a Maddy (a cheese pizza with the thicker crust option), two toppings (extra cheese and mushrooms), a strawberry milk shake, and a MOD Cake for dessert. And I enjoyed every bite.
My next visit I’ll be a little more generous with the toppings, which include more than 20 options. And the best part of that is you can add as many as you want at no extra charge.
MOD bills itself as “the original superfast pizza experience” – a pioneering fast-casual concept that “puts you in the driver’s seat.”
And it does. It’s like the cafeteria-style of pizzerias, letting you pick what you want on your pie and then watching them create it before your eyes.
At MOD, individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, using fresh-pressed dough and signature sauces. Customers can create their own pizzas and salads, using any combination of 30+ featured toppings, or they can choose from a menu of MOD classics.
Pizzas are hand-cooked in just minutes and salads are hand-tossed for each customer. The menu is rounded out with the signature “MOD Cake”, handspun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and iced teas.
MOD was founded in 2008 by husband and wife, Scott and Ally Svenson, in their hometown of Seattle. Inspired by their own search for quick, affordable, wholesome restaurant options for their growing family, they started to wonder if there were a better way of doing pizza – and business. The last thing the world needed was another pizza place, but maybe this one could be different. What if everyone could get exactly what they wanted, made fresh on demand, for as little as possible? And what if employees were paid as much as possible and given real opportunities for growth, even second chances?
It all started sounding pretty great, and soon Scott and Ally were opening the first MOD Pizza in downtown Seattle.
Spreading “MODness” means a lot of things, but mostly it means treating employees (aka the MOD Squad) right, they said. “By putting people first, we strive to be a force for positive change in their lives and the communities they serve. From above-industry pay and benefits to hiring people with special needs – including people in need of a second chance – our ethos is deeply rooted in acceptance, opportunity and development.”
Food authenticity is a huge deal with MOD – where it comes from, how it’s prepared – and of course, how it tastes. From pressing dough daily to roasting vegetables – they have made it a priority to keep food true..
Chipotle
Chipotle, which specializes in tacos and Mission-style burritos, has opened a 2,500 square foot fast-food casual restaurant in the new addition to the shopping center adjacent to McCaffrey’s Market and right next to MOD.
The eatery has a sit-down dining area, as well as take-out service. And in the warmer weather months, the restaurant also will have its own outdoor dining area.
The chain, which owns all of its locations, was founded by Steve Ells who opened the first Chipotle in Denver, Colorado in 1993. Today it has more than 2,500 locations and employs more than 70,000 throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Solstice
Solstice,a new seasonally-driven restaurant concept, is coming to the Village at Newtown shopping center and will open its doors on March 9. The indoor and outdoor space located on Durham Road in Newtown will offer thoughtfully prepared, seasonally curated dishes using ingredients when they’re at their peak from the best locations in the world.
Solstice is based on the philosophy of fresh, craveable food with high-quality presentation and service. The menu will feature dishes with micro-seasonal ingredients, prepared in various styles and techniques to bring out the richest, most complex flavors.
Menu items at Solstice will juxtapose traditional preparations with modern, whimsical plating and refined execution in a dynamic social environment where friends, family and colleagues can gather to enjoy the best ingredients of the season.
Solstice will bring a city-like dining experience to the quaint neighborhood of Newtown offering 165 seats inside the restaurant and bar, as well as an additional 92 diners on an 2,500 -square-foot outdoor patio space. An open kitchen design will put the heart of the restaurant on display for guests to feel close to the action.
On days with fair weather, the indoor and outdoor dining rooms merge to create a dynamic, multi-sensory environment. On the patio, a fire feature turns the area into a fun environment for happy hours and weekend gatherings. From here, guests will also be able to catch glimpses of the kitchen staff in action as they gather ingredients from the outdoor garden which will house some of the seasonal herbs and vegetables used in the dishes.
The seasonal menu at Solstice will rotate four times per year – winter, spring, summer and fall – highlighting the season’s best ingredients. Once every quarter, Solstice will unveil a special ‘Peak of Season’ menu that will only be available for 4-6 weeks and features one ingredient at its peak in 3-4 different preparations.
You can also read about Iron Hill Brewery on page five of this week’s paper. And we’ll have more about Bomba Tacos and Rum in a future edition.
That’s all for this week Around Newtown.