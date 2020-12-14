When the Covid pandemic cast its pall over the world this past spring, the Delaware Valley Music Club’s traditional Young Performers Concert had to be canceled, along with all other public performances.
The Music Club is now happy to announce that the concert in its entirety, featuring two Bart Pitman $5,000 scholarship winners and four prizewinners of the 2019 Bucks County Symphony Orchestra Youth Auditions, has been re-scheduled and is now available for viewing and hearing on its website, delvalmusicclub.org
Viewers are able to read about the musicians and watch each performance for their own private concert. Ellie Taylor, winner of the 2019 Bart Pitman keyboard scholarship, and currently a first-year piano major at North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, plays Chopin’s Etude No. 1, Op.25. Her sensitive rendition comes through clear as a bell, a sound quality which is true of all the music heard on the website.
The 2020 Bart Pitman winner, Henry Banta, was announced in time to be included in the program. Henry is pursuing a degree in piano performance at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, and performs another Chopin work, the Ballade No. 1, Op.23.
A special delight comes as one views the four prizewinners of the 2019 Bucks County Symphony Orchestra Youth Auditions. The young musicians play with unbridled enthusiasm combined with skilled professionalism to a degree far beyond their years. First-place award-winner, flutist Sarah Park, who was just 15 years old when she won, plays three movements from the Jacques Ibert Flute Concerto. The second-place winner, 13-year-old Vibha Janakiraman, plays the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, Op.35. Playing the sprightly Gavotte and Rondeau from J.S. Bach’s Third Partita in E Major is 13-year old Miro Raj, one of the two Honorable Mention Winners. The other winner, Linus Dubuschar, age, 15, plays Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3, the prelude, sarabande, and two bourees.
The only element missing from this website program is the thunderous applause which would be heard if this program were performed before a live audience. The Delaware Valley Music Club, together with these six fine performers invite the public to enjoy it at home by logging in to delvalmusicclub.org