BUCKS COUNTY >> A group of teenage musicians from the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County are volunteering their time to combat food insecurity, a growing problem in the community.
On April 10, young musicians from across Bucks County will be displaying their talents at a benefit concert. The concert is free, but audience members are encouraged to donate to Bucks County Opportunity Council (BCOC), an organization that helps those in need in our area.
The concert doubles as a competition for musicians across the area. Students are competing in two divisions: junior for elementary and middle school students, and senior for high school students. A panel of judges from Project 440, the organization which ran the class for YOBC, will choose winners from the recordings sent in.
In a normal year, YOBC students would come together to rehearse a variety of band orchestra pieces for a winter concert. However, due to the pandemic, YOBC instead offered several different classes, including one based on teaching students how to use music for public service.
After leadership training in the fall, students were divided into groups to complete service projects in different areas, ranging from music education to helping the elderly to the upcoming concert.
Jennifer Wang and Ezra Greenberg from Pennsbury High School as well as Lilly Johannan and Elly Uritsky from Central Bucks High School created “Meals from Music,” a project based on using music to fight food insecurity.
“When we started to think about how we could use music to help our community, we quickly thought of the problems from the pandemic and food insecurity,” said Ezra Greenberg, “We’re really looking forward to holding this concert to help those in need.”
The concert will be held on April 10 from 3:45 to 5 p.m. More information and the Zoom link for the concert can be found on https://meals-from-music.my-free.website/. You can donate to BCOC at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Mealsfrommusic.