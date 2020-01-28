YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Historical Association presents "Books and Brownies," a Second Saturday Book Swap on Saturday, February 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Old Library by Lake Afton
Drive away the grey days of February by picking up some "new to you" books. Perhaps, a gardening book or a novel set in the sunny South? Homemade brownies will be part of the swap offerings this month in keeping with Second Saturday's chocolate theme.
Come to the swap to share books that you've read, and then take others right along home with you. "Bring a bag; take a bag." Please arrive with no more than one grocery bag of books of current interest to adults and/or children. And have a brownie!
Looking ahead, the YHA will present "A History of Inventing in New Jersey: From Thomas Edison to the Ice Cream Cone" on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Library by Lake Afton
The state just across the Delaware River was - and is - a hive of innovation. Join author Linda Barth as she explores groundbreaking, useful, fun, and even silly inventions and their New Jersey roots.
During her illustrated presentation, Linda will share stories about Edison's famous "invention factory" at Menlo Park, M&Ms, the vacuum cleaner, Bubble Wrap, the first drive-in theater, cultivated blueberries, and many more feats of ingenuity and will.
There is no charge for the program, but donations to support the maintenance of the Old Library are always welcome.