YARDLEY >> Want a little diversion from the pandemic? Take part in the Virtual Yardley Car Festival!
It's easy. Just visit MYCarFestival.org.
There are two ways to participate.
As a proud owner of a neat vehicle, post pictures on the website and win prizes! Or as someone who likes to look and learn about vehicles, go to the website and vote your favorites.
As a family person, get the children involved finding fun stuff on the website, thus giving the children something different to do.
And don’t forget to look at the ads. The sponsors and advertisers are helping Morrisville graduating seniors with a special scholarship program for all that encourages enrollment in advanced education and training after high school.
Online vehicle registration is from June 1 to June 30. Online voting is from July 1 to July 10. For more Festival info, buy an ad or offer a coupon or prize for the vehicle contest, contact Mike at MYCarFestival@gmail.com or call him at 267-566-6594.
The event is presented by the Morrisville-Yardley Area Rotary Club. For more Rotary Club information, visit MYRotaryPA.org.