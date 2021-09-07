YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Historical Association will be at two different locations this year on Harvest Day, Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 am to 5 p.m.
At its booth on East College Avenue, the historians will be selling “Yardley” gifts, including tea towels, books, notepaper, cards, a limited number of handmade “flapping quackers” and lots of good information.
At the Old Library on West Afton Avenue, a mini-model train display will show a bit of what’s to come in December, “Yardley” gifts and vintage Department 56 Dickens Village pieces will be available to buy, and books from the swap will be offered for free.
In addition, the YHA will be displaying its “Yardley The Way We Were” signs on the grounds of the Old Library for visitors to reminisce, read and enjoy.
Proceeds raised at Harvest Day by tue YHA will support the upkeep and maintenance of the Old Library by Lake Afton.
In 1977, the Yardley Historical Association assumed responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the "Old Library" by Lake Afton. The historic library is used as the Association's headquarters and may be rented for weddings and other events.
The original Yardleyville Library Company was established in 1845. Samuel Slack was appointed librarian with an annual salary of $1.00. The subscription library was housed in a room over Mr. Slack's store (the site of the present Continental Tavern).
In the 1870's the citizens of Yardleyville erected a library building on land donated by the heirs of William Yardley who settled in the area in 1682 on land purchased from William Penn. The Yardleyville Library was completed in 1878. The building's style, known as "carpenter" Gothic, features a steep gable roof, decorative slate work, and pointed arched windows. The design was possibly copied from an old volume of poetry.
In 1959, after the building was threatened by a proposed route for Interstate 95, several local residents donated funds for an addition in keeping with the original architectural style. The building was used as a community library until 1977, when a branch of the Bucks County Library was constructed outside of town in Lower Makefield Township