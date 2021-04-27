WRIGHTSTOWN >> The Wrightstown Farmers Market 16th season opens on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., returning to The Middletown Grange, 576 Penns Park Road, Newtown 18940. The season runs Saturdays, May 1 to Nov. 20, rain or shine.
Founded by the Bucks County Foodshed Alliance in 2006, the producer-only market has grown to 30-plus vendors connecting customers directly to growers and producers and providing food for the community while supporting local farms.
The market welcomes back its regular vendors offering fresh produce, meats, dairy, artisan breads, prepared foods, sweets, fresh soups, mushrooms, local seafood, pickles, coffee, honey, ice cream, fresh lemonade, gluten free and vegan treats, olive oils, wine, nut butters, dog bones, and more.
This season WFM announces the addition of several new vendors: Local 130 Seafood, Poppa’s Custard, BCS Compost, Chaddsford Winery, Jaye’s Barkery, OwowCow Creamery, River Horse Ceramic Studios, Roots to River Farm, The Bubbly Goat, Truly Pure and Natural, and Queen Mab’s Herbs.
Also this year is the return of regularly scheduled live music.
According to Cheryl Gilmore, Market Manager, “Mask wearing and CDC social distancing guidelines remain in effect as the new season begins. These guidelines will be reassessed later this season as more people become vaccinated and CDC guidelines begin to shift.”
To learn more about WFM’s vendors and their products go to www.wrightstownfarmersmarket.org. To place vendor pre-orders and for part-time vendor dates, subscribe to the weekly newsletter. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @wrightstownmarket. For other information contact managerWFM@gmail.com.