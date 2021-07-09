WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Tickets are now on sale for “Wine on the Waterfront,” a wine tasting event being held on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. on the banks of the Delaware River in Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA). Tickets are $40 per person and are available at WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Only 600 tickets will be sold, along with 25 designated driver tickets.
Wine on the Waterfront will feature a live jazz band and tastings of dozens of wines from Pennsylvania wineries, including Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Cardinal Hollow Winery, Crossing Vineyards & Winery, Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, Rebel Hive Meadery, and Sand Castle Winery. Additional wineries will be added.
Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Food and wine (bottles and cases) will be available for purchase during the event. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs to relax on along the riverbank. All ticket holders must be 21 or older. IDs will be checked at the gate. No pets, children or babies are allowed.
Wine on the Waterfront is presented by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. All proceeds support educational and historical programming at the park.
