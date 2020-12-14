WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Due to COVID-19 crowd-size restrictions, the public Delaware River crossing reenactment at Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA) on Christmas Day will not be held this year.
To keep the annual tradition alive, the Friends of Washington Crossing Park will premiere a short movie at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day that captures scenes from the crossing reenactment.
Many of these scenes are “up close and personal” perspectives that are impossible to get in person. The movie will premiere on the park’s Facebook page (facebook.com/washingtoncrossingpark) and YouTube channel (bit.ly/washingtoncrossingYT).
The crossing reenactment traditionally draws hundreds of reenactors and thousands of spectators to the park each December. The event reenacts George Washington’s daring 1776 Christmas night river crossing.
