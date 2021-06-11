WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The public is invited to spend the extended Independence Day weekend at Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA). The schedule of events includes:
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Local families and friend groups can compete in a spirited colonial competition. At Colonial Field Day, families or groups will be pitted against other socially distanced groups in some of the most popular games and activities from the 18th century. Competitions are set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.
This event is free, but all groups must register by emailing kbecnel@washingtoncrossingpark.org. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. This event will be held rain or shine.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Car lovers can attend the annual “Rebels & Redcoats Classic Car Show” on this day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In keeping with the park’s revolutionary history, this free show will feature only classic American, French, British and German cars, representing the four major countries involved in the Revolutionary War. The show will be held in the parking lot diagonal to the park’s Visitor Center and across River Road. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. This event will be held rain or shine.
Classic car owners can register their cars for $25 online (plus service fee) or $35 on-site. First, second and third prizes will be awarded for each country of origin (America, France, Britain, Germany). These prizes will be determined by peer judging. For more information and to register a car, visit washingtoncrossingpark.org/event/rebels-car-show-2021/.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
See living historians demonstrate their crafts, tour historic buildings, and step into a military encampment from noon to 4 p.m. A highlight of the day will be readings of the Declaration of Independence at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults ages 12 and over; $4 for children ages 5-11; and free for those under 5, active-duty military, and members of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. Families with up to two adults and two children living in the same household can purchase a single-family ticket for $20.
Capacity is limited for this event, so guests are strongly encouraged to buy tickets prior to July 4 on the park’s website – WashingtonCrossingPark.org/events. Any tickets not sold in advance may be available to guests who walk up, but there is no guarantee that there will be tickets remaining.
All proceeds from this event support educational and historical programming in the park. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks. This event will be held rain or shine.
Washington Crossing Historic Park is located at the intersection of Routes 32 and 532 in Bucks County. To see a complete list of events happening in the park, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org.