WARMINSTER >> The Warminster Symphony Orchestra presents a concert entitled “Young and Ambitious” on Saturday, March 14 beginning at 8 p.m. The concert features the winners of the Young Artists Competition, who are area residents, and will include Poet and Peasant Overture, von Suppe; Classical Symphony, Prokofiev; Paino Concerto No. 23, Mozart; Ziguenenweizen, Sarasate; and Academic Festival, Brahms.
Lea Wang, 14, violin, is is a distinguished honors student and sophomore at Council Rock High School South in Bucks County. She began studying piano at age four and violin at age six. Currently, she is a first violinist in the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, a recipient of the Advanced Study Scholarship from the Settlement Music School of Philadelphia in the Gail W. Snitzer String Quartet, and concertmaster of the Council Rock South Symphony Orchestra. Previously, Lea served as the co-concertmaster of the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra and the concertmaster of the Bucks County Orchestra Festivals.
William Ge, piano, is a 6th grader at the Valley Forge Middle School in Pennsylvania. He currently studies piano with Natalie Zhu and Joy Kiszely. He also studies music theory and composition with Ke-Chia Chen.
William made his first public appearance at age six at Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall. At age nine, he was invited to perform in the International Chopin Festival, “Lato Z. Chopinem” in Busko-Zdroj, Poland. In February 2018, He was interviewed and performed at the Cunningham Piano Show. He has been invited to give public recitals since 2018, including the 85th Season of the Young Musicians Musicales.
“Warminster Symphony Orchestra is honored to present these two outstanding young musicians, whose virtuosity I can promise will entertain and astound audience members,” says Joseph Lovechio, Musici Director/Conductor. “They represent the future of great classical music performance.”
The concert will be held at William Tennent Auditorium, 333 Centennial Road, Warminster 18974. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the door with students with ID $8. Advance tickets can be purchased (cash or check only) at John S. Cryan Jewelers, 673 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, Pa., and M&H Custom Framing & Gallery, 373 York Road, Warminster. Call (215) 672-9650 with questions or to reserve tickets. Visit www.warminstersymphony.org for more information. The full biographies of the young artists are posted there.