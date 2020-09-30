BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County Bed & Breakfasts are adopting new policies to enhance already rigorous cleaning protocols in light of COVID-19.
While B&B’s already provide safer lodgings due to increased cleanliness and diminished crowds, local inns are now offering sanitation procedures and food service modifications as intentionally individualized as their unique buildings and histories.
In addition to meticulously conforming to all federal, state, and local directives, many innkeepers have adopted “The Bed & Breakfast Inns Promise” to protect the safety of their guests, ensuring scrupulous sterilization practices and the conscientious serving of breakfast.
Various inns will also be offering contactless payment and check-in, limited table capacity, and flexible refund policies.
“We always dreamed of creating a special place that all kinds of travelers could enjoy,” said Ed Bennett, co-owner of Galvanized America Inn & Art Gallery in Pipersville. “Thanks to our extra precautions, travelers can still experience what our inn has to offer without worrying for their health and safety.”
At Galvanized America Inn & Art Gallery the unique artwork paired with the original architecture of this 1754 farmhouse will saturate any visit with the distinctive charm of Americana.
In addition to a gourmet breakfast, travelers will be treated to a glass of local wine and an appetizer upon arrival. When not enjoying the quaint décor of their historic United States themed room, guests will have ample opportunity to appreciate the firepit, patio, and adjacent pond.
At The Inn at Bowman’s Hill you can escape to open space, beauty and nature on the beautiful five-acre manicure grounds.
Relax, unwind and create great memories at the Fox & Hound Bed & Breakfast that offers cozy rooms with private patios and balconies.
Located along the banks of the Delaware River in the historic village of Lumberville, the 1740 House, a historic country inn, offers en suite baths, riverfront views and private patios.
When staying at a local B&B, travelers can also take advantage of risk-free attractions, including enjoying the beautiful fall colors in gorgeous Bucks County, a region designated by the government as a viticultural district for producing world-class wines. To enjoy views of nature with a wine glass in-hand, visitors can take advantage of outdoor seating at several local wineries within short driving distance, including Buckingham Winery, Bishops Estate Vineyard & Winery, and Wycombe Vineyard. To appreciate the region without sampling its spirits, travelers can explore miles of hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking trails—as well as fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and sailing—at nearby Nockamixon State Park.
With new safety protocols, guests can continue to receive the personalized atmosphere and local expertise they have come to expect from Bucks County B&B’s, but they can also be assured that they are enjoying the safest amenities and attractions available.
Bed & Breakfasts in the Bucks County Region
- Galvanized America Inn & Art Gallery, Pipersville, https://www.galvanizedamerica.com/
- The Inn at Bowman’s Hill, New Hope, https://www.theinnatbowmanshill.com/
- Fox & Hound Bed & Breakfast, New Hope, https://www.foxhoundinn.com/
- 1740 House, Lumberville, https://1740house.com/