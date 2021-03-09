BRISTOL >> The public is invited to join a Virtual Conversation with Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben, a former resident of Bucks County, on Wednesday, March 24 from 3 to 4:00 p.m. in celebration of Women’s History Month. The event is hosted by the Bucks County Community College, Lower Bucks Campus; registration is required.
Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben, recently retired from the Navy, brings decades of decorated experience in the military and government sectors, providing executive advisement regarding moral, ethical and spiritual leadership. Her topic, “Leadership in the Public and Private Sector, Dr. Kibben’s Journey,” will provide a personal perspective.
As an indication of Dr. Kibben’s thoughts on leadership, she’s been recently quoted, “Throughout my experience in the military and now in government, I have been made keenly aware that when people acknowledge their innate skills, ground their actions in moral purpose, and use their God-given voice, their leadership can't help but make a difference."
She entered active duty in the United States Navy in 1986, receiving her Masters and Doctorate of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ. While at the Naval War College, Kibben was a senior fellow at the United States Institute of Peace. As a Founding member of AI and Faith, she has engaged herself in the emerging debate on the ethical development of Artificial Intelligence and related technologies, researching and speaking on the ethics of artificial intelligence. In January, 2021, she became the first woman to serve as Chaplain in either Chamber of Congress and the 65th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives.
There is no charge to participate in this Zoom presentation, but preregistration is required at http://bit.ly/zoombccc.