NEW HOPE >> Over the last 62 years, The New Hope Automobile Show has taken place as one of the premiere automobile shows in the nation. The Show was conceived in 1957 to support the New Hope-Solebury community and the students of the New Hope-Solebury School District.
Through the years, the show has contributed thousands of dollars to student scholarships as well as local charities and service organizations. Hundreds of volunteers, working together with the The New Hope Automobile Show Committee and the New Hope-Solebury School District, dedicate countless hours to make the Show possible.
This year has presented many challenges for the nat"ion and the many organizations who sponsor similar events. Over the past six months, the Show committee has worked closely with the New Hope-Solebury School District, the Bucks County Departments of Health and Emergency Management, and New Hope Borough officials in an attempt to put on this year’s Show in a safe environment.
"Recognizing that COVID-19 is not going away, but resurfacing in strength, the Show committee and the New Hope-Solebury School District have re-evaluated the increased risk to our school students, community, participants, and the many volunteers involved on show day," said organizers.
"In the interest of safety to everyone, the Show committee, in cooperation with The New Hope-Solebury School District, has decided to cancel the 2020 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show, which was slated for Saturday, August 8, 2020. This was not an easy decision, and the Show committee thanks everyone for their understanding. Refunds will be issued to those ticketholders and registrants indicating that preference at the time of purchase."
The Show committee looks forward to seeing all the volunteers, attendees, show car owners and their beautiful cars when we can gather for a safe and successful show in August of 2021.
For more information about The New Hope Automobile Show, visit www.newhopeautoshow.com and the Show's social media channels. You may also call 215-862-5665 or email showinfo@newhopeautoshow.com.
NEW HOPE >> When The New Hope Automobile Show returns for its 63rd year, it will be a different kind of show.
With consideration of the current COVID-19 health crisis, and the priority of presenting the event with the safety of all concerned taking precedence, the 2020 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show will take place with an adjusted format focusing on safety, community, and of course, cars.
The temporary format will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020 with a rain date of Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Presented by the New Hope-Solebury Community Association, the decision to hold this year’s show was made after consulting with the New Hope-Solebury School District, the Bucks County Departments of Health and Emergency Management, and New Hope Borough. Planning for the show will include continued consultation with these governmental authorities and with acknowledgment that unknown circumstances resulting from COVID-19 may impact the event.
“Our first priority is the safety of our participants, attendees, volunteers, and the community” said Dave Hansel, president of the New Hope-Solebury Community Association. “We anticipate Bucks County will be in the green phase in August and are planning accordingly. We are presenting the show this year because we want to provide our participants and community with a fun – and safe – day out.”
The show will still take place on the grounds of the New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 West Bridge Street, New Hope. Vehicle registration is open to a maximum of 150 show cars so that show participants will be positioned at safe distances, with registration preference given to senior vehicles.
Tickets are on sale online in advance in blocks of time (9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m.) to ensure the crowd size does not exceed the social distancing guidelines in place at show time. Advance tickets are $6 per person and are strongly suggested. If there is capacity on the day of the show within each time block, same day tickets will be sold for $10 per person. To submit your vehicle for registration or purchase advance tickets, visit www.newhopeautoshow.com.
Proceeds from The New Hope Automobile Show fund New Hope-Solebury High School student scholarships, various school programs, as well as financial gifts and support to many non-profit organizations in and around the New Hope-Solebury community.
Visit www.newhopeautoshow.com and social media channels for updates. You may also call 215-862-5665 or email showinfo@newhopeautoshow.com.
About the New Hope-Solebury Community Association:
Established in 1949, the mission of the New Hope-Solebury Community Association is to raise funds to supports the needs of the New Hope-Solebury School District and the community at large. Fundraising efforts have been responsible for providing the New Hope-Solebury High School with a new gymnasium, 17-acre recreation field, Community Center, and track as well as annual scholarships to New Hope-Solebury High School seniors. Additional donations are provided to regional non-profits, many of whom provide volunteers to help with the Association’s largest fundraising event, The New Hope Automobile Show.
The event has been staged in historic New Hope, Pennsylvania, for 62 years. It returns for a 63rd year August 8, 2020 (rain date August 9, 2020).