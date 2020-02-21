GLENSIDE >> Top works of art from Bucks and Montgomery County high school students will be featured during the 33rd Annual “Touch the Future” art show at Arcadia University from March 1-27.
Sponsored by the Mideastern Region of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (MER/PSEA) and CAPS, “Touch the Future” is a professionally-juried art exhibit created in honor of Christa McAuliffe, the NASA teacher and astronaut who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion. McAuliffe’s motto was, “I touch the future…I teach.”
Twenty-six local high schools are participating in the show. New this year are two awards in memory of Sue Castle and Rosemary Hamilton, founders of the “Touch the Future” show who have recently passed away.
The winners of the juried show will be selected by Jordan Antrim, Admissions Counselor at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art. The 2020 show will award 24 prizes totaling $3,550.
Arcadia University is located at 450 South Easton Road, Glenside 19038. The exhibit is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.