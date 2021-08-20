WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Tickets will go on sale Sept. 7 for the annual Washington Crossing Fall Brewfest, being held this year on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. This event features ciders, sours and seasonal beers, along with food trucks and bonfires throughout the grounds. Tickets are available online only at WashingtonCrossingBrewfest.com for $45.
During the event, attendees can sample a wide variety of ciders, pumpkin beers, harvest ales, and sour beers from dozens of regional and national breweries. Food trucks will provide savory and sweet bites to complement these seasonal brews, while bonfires will reinforce the fall atmosphere.
The Brewfest will be held in the upper part of the park (1638 River Road, New Hope, Pa.), behind the Thompson-Neely House and across the street from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve.
The Fall Brewfest is organized by the Friends of Washington Crossing Park. All proceeds support educational and historical programming in the park.