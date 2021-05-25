Crossing Vineyards and Winery will kick off its 18th annual Summer Wine and Music Series on Friday, June 18. The 2021 program will feature eight performances, including oldies groups, the best homegrown talent and some terrific tribute bands.
The Fabulous Greaseband will get the series off to a rockin’ start with the first of its two appearances on Friday, June 18 at 7PM. This group’s entertaining and energetic delivery of the greatest dance songs ever written has kept it on top for the past thirty years.
On Friday, July 9, Second Vision returns to Crossing Vineyards’ summer concert stage. This professional, ten-piece dance band with a sizzling horn section will entertain with your favorite tunes from Swing to Big Band to Jazz to Classic Rock-n-Roll. Their musical motto is: “If you like it, we’ll play it!”
Get ready for the debut of the ultimate party band, Legacy, at Crossing Vineyards on Friday, July 23. This high energy group will have you singing and dancing before you know it, with top forty hits from classic rock through current chart toppers. This is a performance you can’t miss!
The Chiclettes will offer a tribute to female artists through the decades on Friday, July 30. In their debut appearance at Crossing Vineyards, this unique group will perform favorites from the 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond, showcasing such beloved artists as Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin and Donna Summer. Reserve now…and bring your dancin’ shoes!
Danny V’s 52nd Street Band is back by popular demand on Friday, August 6. Led by the talented pianist, singer and showman Dan Vechesky, the 52nd Street Band is comprised of top New York metro-area musicians who are dedicated to honoring the music of Billy Joel, arguably the greatest rock and roll keyboard player of all time.
The 70s Rock Revival Band will also make its debut at Crossing Vineyards this summer. On Friday, August 20, RJ Rotondo and his bandmates will take you on a musical journey from Hippie-flavored rock through Southern Rock, Classic Rock, all the way up to New Wave. Artists covered include Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith, Eric Clapton and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Philly’s premier Beatles Tribute Band, The BeatTells, will return on Friday, August 27. This exceptional group covers Beatles’ hits from the early “Ed Sullivan Show” years through the Rubber Soul, Revolver and Abbey Road albums. If you’re a “Beatlmaniac,” you gotta be there!
The Fabulous Greaseband will present the series’ final concert on Friday, September 10. Enjoy the beauty of the vineyard at harvest time while you listen to the party band that offers the best of 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s rock and roll.
To make the season even more fun, Crossing will again offer “The Crushie,” a frosty summer sipper made with its award-winning wines and premium local spirits. This signature drink is a “slushie with spirit,” and it’s like nothing you’ve ever tasted before.
Although outside food is usually not permitted at the winery, customers are encouraged to bring picnics to The Wine and Music Series performances. No worries if you forget or are coming straight from work. Crossing’s expanded light bites menu offers hearty snacks to hold you over while you’re chillin’ to the cool tunes.
The ticket price for all concerts is $15 when purchased online ($20 at the gate). Reservations are strongly recommended as these events often sell out. Performances begin at 7PM.
Concert goers are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs. No table seating inside the tent will be offered this summer.
Outdoor performances will be held rain or shine. Wine will be sold by the glass or bottle, and draft beer will also be available for purchase. Outside beverages are not permitted. Performers are subject to change without notice. Check the website for details.
Crossing Vineyards and Winery is located on a 200 year old estate at 1853 Wrightstown Road in Washington Crossing. Buy your tickets on-line at: www.crossingvineyards.com.
Christine Carroll is a Certified Specialist of Wine. She is also a columnist for Wines and Vines Magazine in San Rafael, California, and one of the principals of Crossing Vineyards and Winery. You can contact her at: info@crossingvineyards.com