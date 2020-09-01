This time last year we were savoring the final days of summer and counting down to the first day of school. We had never heard words like “Zoom” or “Social Distancing,” and masks were worn in operating rooms, not in Target and Home Depot. Then Covid-19 hit, and our world changed forever.
In spite of the fear and uncertainty, we’ve found a way to go on with our lives. We’ve learned how to have safe, socially distant fun, and we’ve realized how resilient we can be.
So, the public events program at Crossing Vineyards this fall will reflect these new priorities. Visitors will be required to wear masks while moving around the winery and grounds, and activities will be held outside whenever possible. If an event is held indoors, customers will be encouraged to book well in advance, as the number of people permitted to occupy the building is limited.
If you’re working from home and looking for something fun to do during the week, check out Crossing’s popular Thursday After Hours program. The winery is open every Thursday until 9pm offering unique classes, drink specials and a creative Light Bites menu, especially designed for safety in the Covid-19 era.
If you prefer learning new things to hanging out, Crossing is offering a wide variety of fun things to do on Thursday nights this fall.
Want to impress your friends with some slick new bartending skills? Then don’t miss the popular Shaken and Stirred class offered on Thursday, September 17, at 7pm. Learn the basics of cocktail making while you blend local craft spirits with Crossing's own award-winning wines. The cost is $55 pp and includes instruction, cocktail tasting and light snacks.
Also offered on Thursday evenings is Ladies Night Out, scheduled for Thursday, October 8 and Thursday, November 5, from 6-9pm. Set aside your to-do list and come to Crossing for “wine o'clock” at McAvoy's. Get dressed up (or come in yoga pants!) and make time for yourself and your girlfriends to reconnect. Limited seating is available on the terrace and inside the winery. Drink specials and light bites are available for purchase from the bar.
The ever-popular Wine and Spirits will be held twice this fall, on Thursday, October 22 and on Thursday, November 19, at 7pm. Get together with your friends and enjoy wine tasting, dessert and a private Tarot Card reading. Space is limited; so, book early. Reservations are a must for this event. The cost is $40 per person.
If you’re looking for weekend fun, stop by Crossing Vineyards and enjoy Live Music on selected Saturdays and Sundays throughout the fall season. The popular Sangria Sundays program with its $5 glasses of Sangria will continue through September.
How about celebrating the 2020 harvest at Crossing Vineyards on September 12, from 11:30-2 pm? Co-owner Tom Carroll, Sr. will host From Grapes to Glass: Harvest Wine Tasting with Lunch. You’ll enjoy a delightful afternoon of grape tasting, wine drinking and a delicious light lunch. Get ready to learn, laugh and simply enjoy life. Seating is limited. Reservations are a must. The cost is $65pp.
Or maybe Om… is more your style. If you’re into working out (sort of…) enjoy Yoga and Mimosas on selected Sundays in September and October from 9:30-noon. Relax and find your inner calm with a 45-minute yoga session overlooking the vineyard, followed by a continental breakfast plate & mimosa. Top off the experience with a wine tasting led by one of Crossing’s knowledgeable presenters. Includes a logo glass to keep. The cost is $50pp. Reservations are a must.
Howl-O-Ween, an event you won’t be able to resist, will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25, from noon to 6pm. Dress up your favorite pooch and bring him (or her) to Crossing for treats and a super fun pawty! Enjoy spooky music and pose for a pic with your pup from noon to 2pm. Wear a costume and get a coupon for a free tasting. (Due to Covid-19 restrictions, pets must be kept outside and on a leash.)
An important new offering this fall is a special tribute to veterans (active and retired) called We Salute You, which will be held on Sunday, November 8, from noon-6pm. Crossing Vineyards will show its appreciation for all veterans of U.S. Armed forces with special deals on drinks and more, plus a complimentary photo session (noon to 2pm) for veterans and their families. Military IDs are required for photos.
If you’re looking for a great way to spend a fall evening or weekend afternoon, visit Crossing’s website (www.crossingvineyards.com) for a complete listing of events, dates and times, or call Crossing Vineyards (215-493-6500, ext. 19). The winery is open daily from noon-6pm and until 9 on Thursdays. Even in these scary times, you can be safe, socially responsible…and have fun!
Christine Carroll is a Certified Specialist of Wine. She is also a columnist for Wines and Vines Magazine in San Rafael, California, and one of the principals of Crossing Vineyards and Winery. You can contact her at: info@crossingvineyards.com