When it comes to barbecues, most people think of cracking open a cold beer with their hot dogs and corn on the cob. Truth is, wine can pair even better with traditional picnic fare.
If you’re planning a cookout with friends, here are a few basic guidelines for pairing wine with your favorite summer foods.
• The Best Wine is the Wine You Like Best
One of the most important “rules” for pairing wine with food is to stick with your preferences. If you’re into red wine, no matter how perfectly that grilled swordfish goes with oaky Chardonnay, you’ll find the combination disappointing. So, drink what you like to drink with what you like to eat. With experience you'll find that some combinations work better than others. But don't let anyone tell you what’s right or wrong. Your palate is the boss.
• Pair Foods and Wines with the Same Flavor Intensity
Foods with strong flavors pair well with wines that stand up to that boldness; so, a full-bodied red wine such as Cabernet Sauvignon will pair well with a marbled steak on the grill. Rich meat and fat will likely overpower a lighter wine’s more delicate flavors.
Most barbecued foods are “full-bodied”; so, a more robust wine will generally complement flavors from the grill. The smoky quality is strong and distinct and lends itself to powerful red wines or hearty, oaky whites.
• If It Grows Together, It Goes Together
In Europe, traditional dishes have evolved over the centuries alongside the regional wines. For example, in Bordeaux, foie gras and Sauterne are a match made in heaven, as are cassoulet and the hearty Bordeaux blends.
Another perfect pairing is Sancerre and lightly aged goat cheeses like Chevrot or Chabichou du Poitou, all produced in The Loire Valley.
Wines from PA will make great pairings with local vegetables, meats and cheeses. Start with the tried and true combinations (white with chicken and fish, red with meat) and take it from there. Remember, your taste preference is what counts.
Here is a sample barbecue menu with a gourmet twist, followed by some wine pairing suggestions:
*Pulled pork with black coffee BBQ sauce
*Roasted Yukon potato wedges
*All-beef hot dogs with “the fixins”
*Cilantro lime corn on the cob
*Tomato salad with basil, Vidalia onion, garlic parmesan croutons and balsamic vinaigrette dressing, served with buttermilk biscuits
*Peach cobbler
*Coffee tea or ice tea.
For your pre-dinner cocktail, try a glass of Crossing Vineyards’ refreshing Blush wine. Not too dry, not too sweet, it’s the perfect summer aperitif. If you like white wine, the Vintner’s Select Series is also a great choice. Crossing’s Vintner’s Select White is a blend of three varietals: Chardonnay, Viognier and Riesling. If you’re into red wine, try CVW’s ever-popular Sangria. It’s fruit punch with a kick, filled with the sweetness and citrus you crave in the summer.
With the entrées, keep the “favorite” and “flavor” principles in mind. Crossing’s Vintner’s Select Red, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot are perfect choices with the pulled pork and all-beef hot dogs (I promise!). If white is your thing, I recommend the Chardonnay, a great value for $18 a bottle.
For dessert, Crossing Vineyards’ Peach Wine is a no-brainer with the peach cobbler. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try Crossing’s wildly popular Chocolate Cherry Truffle, guaranteed to set off a few fireworks!
This summer, instead of reaching for a brewski, try some local wine with your classic, casual picnic fare. You’ll be surprised…they go together like mashed potatoes and gravy, peanut butter and jelly, chips and dip, pork and beans…C’mon…You get the idea!
Christine Carroll is a Certified Specialist of Wine. She is also a columnist for Wines and Vines Magazine in San Rafael, California, and one of the principals of Crossing Vineyards and Winery. You can contact her at: info@crossingvineyards.com .