BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Have you ever sailed on a Tall Ship? Kalmar Nyckel, the stunning Tall Ship of Delaware, returns to Bristol for four days of two-hour sails and deck tours on Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12.
Passengers are invited to discover a unique hands-on experience: haul lines, set sails or simply enjoy a picnic and learn the remarkable story behind this full-scale replica of the 17th century Swedish merchant ship. The ship will be docked at Bristol Wharf, 100-148 Basin Park, Bristol.
Bring your friends and family on an afternoon river cruise from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the ship is offering two river sails, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Catch the last sail on Sunday, September 12 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is available online at KalmarNyckel.org/sail-and-explore or call 302.429.7447. Sailing tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for youth ages 17 and under.
Kalmar Nyckel is a full-scale replica of the Dutch-built merchant ship that brought Swedish settlers to North America in 1638, to establish the colony of New Sweden (now Delaware). Launched in 1997, today’s Kalmar Nyckel has a crew of 200 volunteers trained by a professional staff who help maintain, sail, and teach its programs.
The ship offers a variety of sea- and land-based recreational and educational experiences that reach more than 30,000 people in a typical year.
“Visiting Bucks County again has been a goal of ours this whole year. The Captain and crew will greet you on Bristol Wharf for beautiful fall sails. It’s also the last leg of the only major trip the ship has made this year due to COVID guidelines,” says Cathy Parsells, Executive Director of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation. This summer the ship has limited its voyages to Kingston, NY on the Hudson River, Historic New Castle, DE, and the return to its home berth at the Copeland Maritime Center in Wilmington, DE.
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-based educational organization that built, owns, and operates Kalmar Nyckel. The foundation invites visitors and passengers to explore the cultural and maritime heritage of Delaware, North America, and its enduring ties to Sweden and Finland. The ship serves as a catalyst for social and economic development and outreach in and beyond the state of Delaware.
For details on Kalmar Nyckel sails, tours, charters, educational programs, volunteer opportunities and the Tatiana and Gerret Copeland Maritime Center visit www.KalmarNyckel.org, call 302.429.7447, and follow Kalmar Nyckel on Facebook and Instagram.
While the ship is in Bristol, the Bristol Lions Club will be serving Italian Day food on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 from 12 to 4 p.m. Look for them at the Wharf.
Bristol Sailing Schedule
Thursday, September 9, 4-6pm River Sail
Friday, September 10, 4-6pm River Sail
Saturday, September 11, 10am-12pm River Sail and 4-6pm River Sail
Sunday, September 12, 12-2pm River Sail