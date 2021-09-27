RICHBORO >> Peter Vari, an entrepreneur and engineer will speak about his personal experience, "From Hungary to the US: The Immigrant Experience of 1981," in the Community Room of the Northampton Township Free Library beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. His talk is sponsored by the Friends of Northampton Township Free Library.
Please register in advance at www.northamptontownshiplibrary.org/adult-programs/
In 1981, at the height of the Cold War with the Berlin Wall and Iron Curtain still intact, Peter Vari, his wife, Eva Jakabovics MD and their young son emigrated from communist Hungary to the US. The details of that harrowing experience, the reasons behind it, and the implications for safeguarding democracy in the United States today will be discussed by Vari in his presentation.
Peter Vari graduated from the Polytechnic University of Budapest (BME) in Hungary in 1979 with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Automation Controls. He has spent most of his career in the field of manufacturing automation, implementing process improvement based on six sigma lean principles and in the photovoltaic solar powered renewable energy industry.
Peter has established five companies in the fields of machine building, factory floor maintenance, automation, real estate, and solar power generation.
Peter Vari and his wife, Eva Jakabovics MD, live in Richboro. They are members of Newtown Friends Meeting.