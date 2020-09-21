MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> It’s time to celebrate safe, silly, and not-too-spooky fun at The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular at Sesame Place on select dates from September 26 through November 1.
The park’s 14 acres will be transformed into a family-friendly Halloween haven with limited capacity to give guests plenty of space to roam and enjoy autumn with cooler temperatures.
Come in costume and enjoy contactless trick-or-treating around the park, as well as Halloween-themed shows, Scarecrow Scavenger Hunts, pumpkin decorating, and swinging, flying, and cruising on Count von Count-themed mechanical rides – all with careful physical distancing measures in place.
Families can also experience unique photo opportunities at a safe distance with everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed up in costume on their Halloween-themed floats!
The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular has been modified to allow guests to safely visit the park. In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity for Spooktacular will be significantly limited to create even more open space to maintain social distancing in a safe environment.
Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations early, as they are required and limited to manage capacity. Reservations can be made at https://sesameplace.com/philadelphia/tickets/reservations/.
Event Details
Guests have the special chance to check out two of Sesame Place’s Halloween-themed shows with physically distant seating: Who Said Boo? and, back by popular demand this season, Countdown to Halloween:
· In Who Said Boo? at Sesame Place Neighborhood Theater, an eerie “boo” has everyone wondering who and where it came from.
· In Countdown to Halloween at Abby’s Paradise Theater, Count von Count takes a journey on his favorite night of the year – Halloween! Learning the importance of friendship, he leaves his castle in search of his old friends, while meeting new friends along the way.
Trick-or-Treat your way around the park and gather some special Halloween treats at new contactless stations! Team members will safely deliver individually wrapped treats right to guests’ treat bags to minimize touch points. Reusable tote bags will be available for purchase in Mr. Hooper’s Store, Sesame Souvenirs, and select merchandise carts.
Take a safe ride on The Count’s Guess Who Express! Hop on the Guess Who Express and take a mysterious ride with physically distant seating and limited capacity through Twiddlebug Land. Help the Count identify all of his friends by guessing who they are. You can “count” on a fun-filled train ride.
Don't miss the park’s annual Halloween Costume Contest on October 31! Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in the best child and best family costume categories. Facial coverings must be worn in addition to costume pieces.
Best Ways to Play
For a limited time, guests can purchase a 2021 Season Pass for nine payments as low as $9.75/month. All 2021 Season Passes allow guests to visit the rest of 2020 for FREE, including access to The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular and A Very Furry Christmas, plus receive exclusive benefits such as FREE parking, discounts on tickets, merchandise, ride again privileges and more! (Benefits vary by Pass tier.)
Safety
Sesame Place is committed to the health and safety of our guests and team members. The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19. Sesame Place is excited to continue to provide guests with fun and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, visit https://sesameplace.com/philadelphia/park-info/park-safety/faq/