Marilu Henner’s mother was full of sayings, but one of the maxims Marilu, or “Mari” as her mother would have called her, heard the most was “If you’re bored, you’re boring.”
The message must have hit home because I have spoken to Marilu Henner four times, each a joy, and I have never found her to be even momentarily boring or without a mission, or seven, in progress.
Few have led fuller or more interesting lives than Henner who has a myriad of interests, is in constant demand as an entertainer, and who practices nutritional, dietary, and physical discipline like a crusader working to save everyone’s youth and health as dutifully as she preserves her own.
Marilu’s life is an open script, as she relates it during an inventive, lively, and thorough review of it in “The Marilu Henner Show,” playing at New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse through August 15.
Henner’s memory is legend, so she doesn’t leave out much, if anything, from the time she took dancing lessons in her mother’s backyard school, calling “me,” “me,” every time anyone from a theater called looking for children to cast to the time “Let’s Misbehave,” her bravura opening number in New Hope begins.
Henner said the challenge was finding the right theatrical way to tell parts of her story that don’t involve a number from a show, movie, or TV program she was in.
For some passages, she enlisted on of her five siblings, her brother Lorin, to create new, more fitting lyrics to popular tunes. For instance, to illustrate her phenomenal memory, which in official neurological lingo is known as HSAM (Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory), Lorin used a well-known song by Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller – I’m a Woman, W-O-M-A-N) to allow Marilu to spill out a train of recollections, punctuating them by declaring she has “HSAM H-S-A-M.”
“My brother, who is a teacher by profession but who has always had a gift for writing song parodies or silly birthday greetings to the tunes of hits, also helped by updating the lyrics to a song I didn’t do but always loved and wanted to do.
“It’s ‘Zip’ from “Pal Joey,” one of those numbers which is all the performer has to do for the entire show but that gives her a chance to steal it and all of the favorable reviews.
“I did ‘Pal Joey’ in 1976. I did not play Melba, who sings ‘Zip,’ a reporter’s recitation about the time she interviews the famous stripper, Gypsy Rose Lee. Dixie Carter played Melba, and every night she killed in that number. I have waited from that time to this to perform it.
“The problem is it was written by Rodgers and Hart in the 1940s and has a lot of references to people who were famous at the time but would mean nothing to the audience today.
“Lorin fixed that for me. Instead of using Walter Lippmann, a great national news columnist of his day, we substitute Thomas Friedman. We took the gist of “Zip” and updated it with people who matter now. Maybe three of the original Lorenz Hart lines survive.
“One of the little known facts of my life is I spent years playing different body parts in commercials to everything from hats and glasses from bras to stockings. Audiences saw my firmly Play-texed breasts trouping around Lincoln Center, followed by equally Playtexed hips, without ever seeing my face.
“It took me 40 auditions before I landed a commercial, but once I did, I made 72 of them in two-and-a-half years.
“The worst thing about not getting a commercial in which people are only going to see your feet or nose is when a casting directing tells you you’re wrong for the part.
“I see a special message in there somewhere.
“The best advice I ever got about auditioning came from a guy at an advertising agency who said, “Be you. Just you.” He said it didn’t make a difference about whether anyone knew it was me or at people might only see my eyes. It was a matter of expressing who I was no matter what they saw.
“I listened that’s when I began getting the jobs.”
And yes, a musical number combining about two dozen tunes from “If I Only Had a Brain” to “Footloose” are used to illustrate the parts of Henner’s anatomy that was seen.
Henner enjoys letting people in on some of the things they couldn’t have seen her do. For instance, she was once supposed to serenade her “Taxi” co-stars with a rendition of Mary Wells’s “My Guy.” Between the Wednesday rehearsal and the Friday taping, the number was cut. Not one to waste anything she had to remember, she performs “My Guy” in her New Hope show while scenes from “Taxi” play in the background. In similar fashion, she shows passages from “Dancing with the Stars,” on which she appeared in 2016, passages featuring bruises, bumps, bandages, cuts, and scars while singing a satiric piece John Kander and Fred Ebb wrote for Chita Rivera, “Why Don’t They Mention the Pain?”
Some lyrics is that song are also updating, although I missed one that says, “I’m writing to Shirley MacLaine – Shirl, why didn’t you mention the pain?”
“Let’s face it. My life consists of so many crazy stories. My mother running a dancing school in our backyard and a beauty parlor in our kitchen and her telling me and my sibling that the only place we can have a tantrum is in our own rooms because there’s too much to do without worrying about someone acting up begins it all. How I met my husbands, my serial relationship with John Travolta, and how I came to be in Broadway theater and get some of my shows makes for some interesting stories and intros to songs.”
Born to a mother who was thrilled when Marilu left Chicago suddenly, midway through her scholarship-financed education at the University of Chicago, to go to New York for a next-day-or-never audition for “Grease,” it seems there was no chance for her to be conventional.
“When I called my mother from New York to tell her I left school and was going on tour with a hit show, her first comment was, “Thank God. I was afraid you were going to become something like a doctor.”
“Grease,” by the way, is the pillar of Henner’s career, even more than “Taxi” or her co-starring with Burt Reynolds in “Evening Shade.” One of the calls she got when she was a kid, age 15, in Chicago was from “Grease” writer Jim Jacobs asking her to be in the original production he and Warren Casey were doing in a converted Chicago trolley barn.
“Henner,” Jim said, “Get down here. I have a part for you, one I wrote thinking about you.” Marilu relates she didn’t think “Grease” would be successful – “You know, too Chicago, too rough” – but was glad to be proven wrong and to have it become her avenue into professional show business.
Henner obviously did not become a doctor, but she did become a student of the human body, especially the way it’s nourished, and not because of the 72 body part commercials.
“My father died of a heart attack in 1969 at age 52. My mother died from rheumatoid arthritis at age 58. I figured if I expected, let alone wanted, any kind of longevity, I’d better look into the way my body works.
“My family history was against me. So I read and studied and found out a lot about both nutrition.” In her show, Marilu sings a song about “Nutrition” to the tune of “Fiddler on the Roof’s” “Tradition.”)
“I not only wanted to find out how the body works. I wanted to find out how my body works. I wanted to see what foods and what other disciplines and exercises I had to do to remain youthful and active as I aged. In addition to wanting to make sure I stayed alive past my 50s.
“As an actress needing to audition and knowing I had to watch my figure and maintain my looks, I was already aware of things I had to do to avoid disappointment and disaster.
“Nonetheless, when I began studying and revising my eating and exercise habits and staying rigorously disciplined about them, I lost 14 pounds and paid attention to more than the cosmetics of what I might look like to a casting director.
“Besides eating in a way that suits my need for energy and good health, I tell people, ‘Motion is the lotion.’ Like it or not, you have to move every day. I don’t always want to exercise, but I always do because the alternative will make me feel worse that diving in to my routine even though I might not feel like it that day.
“Besides, I like to cook. When my siblings and their spouses and our children get together for five days over Christmas, usually at my house in California, I am the main chef.”
Henner also likes to tell others about nutrition. She’s written 10 books on the subject, including one in which she and her husband, Michael Brown, describe how a diet and exercise regiment helped him beat a diagnosis of two kinds of cancer in the early years of this century.
Henner and Michael will be talking about that book and others at a Doylestown book signing from 7-9 p.m., August 3.
The entire production is a delight, and she is backed by long-time “American Idol” music director Michael Orland, but the outstanding moments were “Why Don’t They Mention the Pain?” “Desperado,” sung about Marilu’s first husband, Frederic Forrest, and a full Broadway-level performance of the “Roxie Hart” number from Kander and Ebb’s “Chicago,” costume, Fosse nuances, and all.
