BUCKS COUNTY >> Now that grape picking and processing season is inching to an end for the six family-owned wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail, the wineries are offering a chance for guests to come celebrate and taste the fresh-pressed fruits of their labor.
The Bucks County Wine Trail will hold its annual Harvest Celebration on the weekend of Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. In addition to sampling an array of award-winning wines, guests can also sip freshly pressed grape juices from this year’s harvest that have not yet fully transitioned into wine.
What’s planned for Harvest Celebration
Here’s a look at what each of the Bucks County Wine Trail wineries has planned for the Harvest Celebration on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.
Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery
Fall means the return of the ever-popular Smash’n Pumpkins wine. In addition to enjoying wine tastings of this popular spiced wine, guests can enjoy wine tastings featuring Bishop’s 20 other wines, as well as live music and food truck fare available for purchase.
Fire pits and bonfire are available Saturday night.
Buckingham Valley Vineyards
The winery will feature video displays showcasing the 55-year-old winery’s harvest and winemaking processes on big-screen TVs. In the tasting room, guests can enjoy complimentary fresh grape juice, along with doughnuts. The winery’s popular wine slushies will make their final appearances of the season during the Harvest Celebration. Singer/guitarist Bill Shannon will perform out in the picnic area amid the vineyards on Oct. 10 (weather permitting).
Crossing Vineyards and Winery
Guests can take in live music and enjoy drink specials, as well as the brand-new Flights and Bites offering, which pairs food with beer and wine. Retail merchandise discounts will also be applied during the Harvest Celebration.
Rose Bank Winery
Guests can enjoy live music on Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. by musician Tony Alosi. A wide selection of Rose Bank wines will be available, as well as savory small dishes such as cheeses, dips, charcuterie and snacks that can be enjoyed inside or outside by picnic tables and the winery's outdoor tent.
Rushland Ridge Vineyard and Winery
In addition to sampling the winery’s 14 wine varieties during a tasting, guests can also taste fresh-pressed grape juices and enjoy the winery’s pumpkin harvest.
Sand Castle Winery
The winery is kicking off the Harvest Celebration a day early with some great deals. Beginning on Oct. 8 and continuing through Oct. 10, Sand Castle will offer three bottles of its popular Alpine Spice wine for $50. Guests can also take advantage of 15 percent off a half case, or 25 percent off a full case (mix and match varieties). *Wine specials are valid onsite only.
On Oct. 10 the winery will hold a Halloween-themed celebrity impersonation brunch from noon to 3 p.m.
As another precursor to Halloween, the winery will host Tasting and Haunted Tours, which features a fun and educational tasting of Sand Castle’s 13 wine varieties, followed by a Homicides and Hauntings walking tour of the vineyard (offered by Without a Cue Productions).
If you go
The Bucks County Wine Trail’s Harvest Celebration will be held on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 at each of the six member wineries: Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery; Buckingham Valley Vineyards; Crossing Vineyards and Winery; Rose Bank Winery; Rushland Ridge Vineyard and Winery; and Sand Castle Winery. Hours, cost, and event specifics may vary by winery. Please call the winery for more details.