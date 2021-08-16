BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Grundy Museum's Annual Tea is returning this fall as a take out event.
Originally scheduled as an in-person event on the Grundy Museum South Lawn, the event will be returning this year as a Takeout Tea affair.
The Tea serves as a fundraiser for Museum and Library projects through the Grundy Foundation CanDoMore campaign. The final quarter of 2021 will focus on the CanDoMore campaign to fulfill funding for Grundy Museum textiles and Grundy Library technology.
Beginning on Friday, August 27, boxed Takeout Tea lunch packages can be purchased online for $25 with a timed curbside pick-up on Saturday, September 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On the day of the event, pre-purchased lunch packages will be distributed at the museum entrance by the welcoming staff dressed in tea attire.
Guests are encouraged to share their Takeout Tea pictures on social media from home, or wherever they are dining. Returning with her delicious tea fare is Bristol’s own Chef Sue Duffy Arroyo.
The museum is delighted to also partner this year with the Bricky Girl Tea Room in Historic Bristol Borough. The scrumptious lunch will include a selection of tea sandwich quarters, a scone, sweets, condiments, a tea selection and a few surprises.
The river-level park of the Grundy campus will be open to allow guests to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy their lunch. Restrictions may apply.
To purchase your lunch online, visit the Grundy Museum website which can be found at https://www.grundymuseum.org.
Additional information about the CanDoMore Campaign can be found at https://grundyfoundation.com/content/candomore-campaign. Information about the Grundy Museum can be found at www.grundymuseum.org. You can also find Grundy Museum information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Grundy Museum YouTube channel.