BRISTOL BOROUGH >> After a one year absence due to the pandemic, the St. Ann Church Italian Festival and Carnival returns to the St. Ann Worship Site, Dorrance and Pond streets, from Monday, August 23 to Saturday, August 28.
“The carnival is back,” said Ralph DiGuisseppi, who organizes the event. “We’re expecting record crowds this year. We’re hoping all the people come back for the food and the fun. And we’re hoping for a good week of weather.”
Every evening from 6 to 10 p.m., there will be rides, food, carnival games, bingo, raffles, face painting, sand art and lots of fun for the entire community.
A highlight of the event is always its food, from its Italian sausage sandwiches to its chicken wings and chicken tenders, pizza, hot dogs and ice cream.
“At 5:30 they are already lined up because we cook everything fresh,” said DiGuiseppi. “The sausage is made fresh with the peppers and onions. We give them a half a pound of sausage in every roll. People also love the meatball sandwiches and the meatball parms.”
Also popular are its fresh clams served as steamers or ice cold on the half shell.
Rounding out the menu is an assortment of baked goods including homemade cakes, cookies, pies and more.
“The best part of the event is the camaraderie with the people,” said DiGuiseppi. “People who have moved out of town come back for this. You see people you haven’t seen in a year or two. It’s a tradition.”
The rides are another highlight of the fair, especially among the kids and teens.
Family Night is every night. Ride all rides for $15 from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday night offers a $2 discount on wristbands for St. Marks students. And on Saturday night, thanks to a donation from the Committee to Secure Bristol’s Future, everyone gets a $5 discount on wristband sales.
In addition, the Bristol Borough Police will once again be hosting a "Night at the Carnival” on Tuesday, August 24 sponsored by Bristol Environmental.
Borough children ages 12 and under can ride the rides for free all evening along with enjoying complementary pizza, hot dogs and soda between 5 and 6 p.m.
This is the second time that the event has taken place thanks to the generosity of the DeCaro family, owners of Bristol Environmental.
Tickets can be picked up at the Bristol Borough Police Station, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with proof of Bristol Borough residency.
“Come out for the food and the fun. It’s safe. It’s a family atmosphere. People come out to have a good time,” said DiGuiseppi. “And its always great to see all the smiling faces.”
Proceeds from the carnival benefit St. Mark’s and St. Ann Church. “Father Mooney has kept St. Anns open. Every Sunday there’s a Mass. We still do weddings and funerals there,” said DiGuiseppi. “The people of St. Ann’s owe Father Mooney a great deal of gratitude for everything he has done.”