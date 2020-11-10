NORTHAMPTON >> These women WILL make a difference! Watch them!
It’s PLAY time at Villa Joseph Marie, the premier, private, all-girls college preparatory academically comprehensive experience in Holland, Northampton Township.
It’s the ONLY show going with live performances!
“Legally Blonde: The Musical”, a 2007 story based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown, will be just the second theatre performance held in Villa’s brand new Performing Arts Center [PAC], a state-of-the-art, 600-seat auditorium.
Originally planned for April 3-5, “Legally Blonde: The Musical” was rescheduled as Villa's fall production.
“This auditorium is so much more than a building; within its walls lives incredible promise and limitless potential for our young women,” confirms VJM Performing Arts Administrator, Melissa Holdren.
Mrs. Melissa Holdren and her talented cast from the all-girls student body ‘called in reinforcements’ from local schools for the male roles.
Michael Keddie, HGP ’21 will portray the shallow, wealthy Warner Huntington III, who cares deeply about his reputation. Edward John “Eddie” Tamanini, IV, NHS ‘19/ Rider University, who is a lead singer and songwriter in the ‘Nothing but a Nightmare’ band, is cast as the law-teaching assistant, Emmett Forrest. Emmett is a smart, sensitive, and sometimes sarcastic law student who mentors Elle.
“I have come to love the character Emmett. He is a lot like me! He is very shy and very timid and he is very content with his life and he is very happy. Mrs. Holdren and Mrs. Nelson and Mr. Facenda are just fantastic, and I appreciate the opportunity to return as a college student and perform. The PAC is incredibly stunning!” shared Eddie.
“'Legally Blonde' is a popular show and such a lot of fun! It is definitely a show that will appeal to crowds,” confirmed Melissa, the Performing Arts Administrator, Fine Arts Department Chair, VJM Teacher.
The Fine Arts Department at Villa Joseph Marie offers a growing, a most cohesive program that encourages interdisciplinary communication among its faculty, and exposes students to all of the creative arts disciplines. Through the VJM Drama curriculum, students are exposed to the basics of theater and a sampling of acting, improvising, script-writing, production, and technical work.
They all conscientiously practice in a COVID-safe environment three nights a week and one day on the weekends for 3-4 hours, stretching their limits to test their imagination and prowess.
All involved wear a clear and anti-fog mask with a wireless mic threaded through for all performances from the stage.
The dedicated, fledgling thespians are in control and having fun while they flex their drama muscles.
AND what an amazing group of JEMS is performing!
Callie Henrysen ’22 snagged the lead as Elle Woods, a Valley Girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her good-looking and charming ex-boyfriend, Warner.
Callie quite creatively performs as Elle, the perky, sweet, fashionable, and strikingly blonde sorority president who defies expectations and confirms that her knowledge of the law can help others.
“They said I'd fail but I disagreed. Who could say then where my path would lead?”
“I like being on stage,” confirmed Callie, who has been involved in theatre and music since the 4th grade. She has been studying at Wonderland Music & Arts studio under Lindsay Hoppock, the Founding Director/Voice & Piano Teacher, who is a graduate of Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ.
Callie quite adeptly lifts up those around her with intense drive and positivity.
Per Mrs. Hoppock, "Callie is such an explosion of natural talent and charisma that people have always been drawn to her performances. When she's on stage, you're sucked in! Having been her voice teacher for years, I've had the pleasure of seeing her in so many roles, but Elle Woods is one she was destined to play! She is also a gracious mentor and role model to my younger students."
“Just let me be….. Legally Blonde….”
Margaret Clare “Maggie” Ritchie ’21 is most proud of having been involved in all of the VJM productions since her freshman year. In this show, Maggie is performing on stage as the comedic court stenographer in the courtroom scene, as well as a member of the high energy ensemble.
One of Maggie’s goal schools is Duquesne University.
The entire cast delightfully performs with big personalities and stage presence.
The awesome sound and lights and stage crew team is the glue that holds the show together!
The student director is Haley Johnson, VJM ’21 who comes with stage manager/ crew & props coordinator experience. The oftentimes unsung hero stage crew includes the experienced Estella Griffin ’21, along with Ella Wendel ’23, and Kayla Moak ’22, a member of the 1st Theatre Tech Class, who is training Santina Cerquetelli ’22. What a great, FUN way to learn and develop leadership skills!
“We shouldn’t make each other look good by making each other look bad,” assured Kayla.
Anna Wendel ’21 will serve as costume manager, taking care of theatrical wardrobe details such as clothing and wearable accessories.
“One of the changes to assure COVID safety is that the entire cast will wear basic black costumes and just use different accessories,” confirmed Mrs. Holden.
The actors are expertly accompanied with quick pacing and powerful music by VJM Fine Arts Music instructor Alissa Nelson, along with VJM Band Director and Tri-M Moderator, Sonny Facenda, the owner of Newtown School and Music, who is also a member of the renowned 17-piece Rendition Big Band.
You’ll hear and see why they love what they do.
Join the PARTY!
Now is the perfect time to be part of the captive audience that gets to witnesses the vibrant experience and little details with an element of unpredictability in the students’ theatre performances that always clearly mesmerize.
Six in-person showcase performances of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” will be presented to allow for smaller crowds and additional social distancing: Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. And again on Friday Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.
Individually wrapped concessions will be provided in the lobby.
Facial coverings and temperature checks are mandatory and anyone showing a fever of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted in the building.
As per PA’s current mitigation guidelines, indoor venues are permitted to fill to 20% capacity. For this reason, a maximum of 120 tickets will be sold per show and socially distanced seating arrangements will be assigned. Tickets purchased together as a group will be seated together without distancing.
Please do not purchase tickets together with those outside of your household/family.
Limited capacity in the VJM Performing Arts Center will be strictly enforced at this time.
Tickets are on sale at www.vjmhs.org/musical.
Online ticket sales will close at noon on each of the performance days.
Due to limited capacity sales, tickets are not guaranteed to be available at the door for all performances.
For ticketing questions or concerns, please email Erica Franzzo '03, Communications Manager, at efranzzo@vjmhs.org.
Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $15 for students.
“Maybe someday you can visit me. Give me a call, say hello…”
Italicized lyrics from “Legally Blonde” by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin
Villa Joseph Marie is located at 1180 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. Info: 215.357.8810 or www.vjmhs.org/musical