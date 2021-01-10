NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater will host a virtual, family friendly magic show on Friday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. to benefit the historic Newtown Theatre. Tickets are $20 for the entire family and are available at smokeandmirrorstheater.com.
The show will be broadcast live on Zoom from the Smoke & Mirrors Theater in Huntington Valley. Some viewers will be asked to participate, and everyone will be able to take part in a card trick (have a deck of cards handy).
Featured magicians include Danny Archer and Mark Zacharia. Archer has performed in 49 states and more than 35 countries over his career. Zacharia is a mentalist, magician and hypnotist who has spent 25 years entertaining audiences.
Ticket holders will receive a Zoom link the morning of the event. The show is best enjoyed by using a computer or casting to a television.
The non-profit Newtown Theatre has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please consider renting the theatre for a Private Movie Night (limited to no more than 25 people), buying merchandise or making a donation.
For more information about the theatre, visit NewtownTheatre.com.