BRISTOL >> The Silver Lake Nature Center on Bath Road in Bristol begins the new year with guided trail walks on Sunday, Jan. 10 and 17 from 2 to 3 p.m.
The public is invited to join the nature center for this leisurely and informative walk covering seasonal topics.
Participants should meet outside of the SLNC Visitors’ Center at the kiosk near the parking area. Register by visiting www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org, by calling 215-785-1177, or by stopping into the SLNC Visitors’ Center.
Free Earthship Tours will be held on Saturday, January 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Stop by to visit and learn about these interesting, sustainable structures.
A Day-off from School Camp takes place on Monday, January 18 from 9 a.m. top 4 p.m. Why only have camp in the summer when you can do it in all seasons?
Silver Lake's school-year Camp Days are scheduled for days when most schools are off. Each Camp Day provides exciting seasonal adventures for children ages 5 to 14 years old. Staff and campers spend the days exploring the forest, swamps and marsh in all weather.
Additional School-Year Camp Days to be offered on Feb. 15, April 1, April 2 and May 18. Prices are $60/child per day for Friends of SLNC Members; $75/child per day for non-members. Full payment is required at the time of registration. Contact Cameron Calista at 267-880-5024 or v-cecalista@buckscounty.org if you have questions. Register at www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org.
Afterschool Nature Classes for children are returning this winter.
Looking for a way to keep your children (5 to 14 years old) active and entertained after their virtual school day? SLNC’s Nature Classes aim to allow kids to socialize in a safe way while exploring the outdoors (and using that pent up energy that’s been building up all day). Each session lasts for six weeks.
The program is a drop-off program run by SLNC’s Environmental Educators. Parents are not required to stay on site, but are welcome to hike the trails on their own during this time.
Winter Sessions start on January 25 and continue through March 8 (no session on Feb. 15). Six-week sessions are offered on Mondays (3:30 to 5 p.m.), Tuesdays (3:30 to 5 p.m.) and Thursdays (3:30 to 5 p.m.).
The cost is $80 for Friends of SLNC Members and $100 for non-members for the six-week session. Pricing is for one day per week of attendance.
Contact Cameron Calista at v-cecalista@buckscounty.org 267-880-5024 or if you have questions. Register at www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org.
The nature center's Homeschool Enrichment Series also returns this winter.
SLNC’s Homeschool Enrichment Series is an option for families who take a different approach to educating their children (ages 5-14). The six-week program provides an opportunity for children to get hands-on experience within the STEM disciplines, without the formal constraints. Each of the lessons are developed with the PA Standard Aligned System (SAS) in mind and ensure that children will excel in all settings.
There are three session per year: Fall, winter and spring, and the topics covered are relevant to each season. It is important to make sure that participating children dress for the weather and are always prepared to get dirty.
The program is a drop-off program run by SLNC’s Environmental Educators. Parents are not required to stay on site, but are welcome to hike the trails on their own during this time.
The Winter Homeschool Enrichment Series starts on Wednesday, January 27 and continues through March 4 (10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 3:30 to 5 p.m.). The cost is $80 for Friends of SLNC members and $100 for non-members for the six-week session. Pricing is for one day per week of attendance, one timeslot 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 3:30 to 5 p.m.)
Contact Cameron Calista at v-cecalista@buckscounty.org 267-880-5024 or if you have questions. Register at www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org.
The trails at SLNC are open daily from sunrise to sunset.
The Silver Lake Nature Center is located at 1306 Bath Road, Bristol 19007. For information, call 267-880-5022 or visit www.SilverLakeNatureCenter.org.