POINT PLEASANT >> Just as beach season officially starts, there has been another shark sighting at the Jersey shore!
This time it was welcomed by lifeguards and families alike as it was a LEGO replica of a great white shark brought ashore to Point Pleasant beach!
Created by Michael Nieves, Master Model Builder of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia, the five foot FINtastic creation took 8,500 LEGO bricks and 72 hours to build.
Back from the beach, now guests of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia can come face to fin with the new LEGO creation now through July 24th during the new Pirates Ahoy event.
LEGOLAND is located inside of the Plymouth Meeting Mall. For information, visit www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/philadelphia/