LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Don’t miss the chance to pick your own stunning sunflowers and/or peaches at Shady Brook Farm’s Sunflower Festival and Peach Picking event on August 7, 8, 14 and 15.
For a $12 fee, visitors can take a stroll through the farm’s beautiful fields to pick their own stunning sunflowers and/or peaches. The fun also includes: wagon rides, BEARS playground, BarnYard animals, an animated chicken show, SBF 500 pedal go-cart and gem mining (extra fee).
Sunflowers are NOT included in admission. Prices are as follows: $3 per stem, 5 for $10 or 12 for $15. Children 23 months and under are admitted for free. The last wagon ride leaves at 4 p.m. To order tickets, visit ShadyBrookFarm.com.