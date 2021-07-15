MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> For the first time ever, Sesame Place will be lighting up the sky with a new Summer Fireworks Show every Saturday and Sunday night this summer starting July 17 and continuing every weekend through Sept. 5.
Parents and kids won't want to miss this magical light show hosted by Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Count von Count as Sesame Street music fills the air and the sky is filled with colorful bursts of brilliance.
The shows take place July 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31, August 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 and September 4 and 5.
The shows begin at 8:30 p.m. weather permitting.
Sesame Place is located at 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne 19047.