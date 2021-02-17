MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> On February 20, 21, 27 and 28, kids and parents can let the good times roll at Sesame Place’s FIRST-EVER, family-friendly Mardi Gras Celebration!
With enhanced health and safety protocols including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face coverings, families can safely enjoy special Mummers performances by the award-winning Quaker City String Band and catch Mardi Gras beads during the Mini Bike Parades.
Guests may also receive a special Mardi Gras memento when they play Elmo’s Party Balloon Scavenger Hunt, which takes place throughout the park’s spacious grounds. And guests are always welcome to warm up with s’mores beside Sesame Place’s family-friendly firepits.
Capacity will be significantly limited, and reservations are required. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: https://sesameplace.com/philadelphia/events/elmos-furry-fun-fest/
Guests are required to pass through a temperature checkpoint and advised to allow for a few extra minutes for entry.
Quaker City String Band
Strut your stuff this Mardi Gras with the Mummers! Guests will find plenty of open space to dance along with the music of New Orleans, performed by the award-winning Quaker City String Band.
LOCATION: Oscar's Wacky Taxi Area at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
LOCATION:: Parade Route: 1:15 p.m.
MINI BIKE PARADE
Catch the ultimate Mardi Gras party favor from one of the park’s Bead Bike Kids as they roll and party down the parade route (with physical distancing). The parades are scheduled for 10:45 and 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.