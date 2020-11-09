MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Sesame Place, the only theme park in the U.S. based entirely on Sesame Street®, has added an ALL-NEW event option this Christmas season!
In addition to the park’s popular holiday event, "A Very Furry Christmas," guests can now experience Sesame Place in a new way during "The Furry & Bright Christmas Drive-Thru," Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning November 10 through December 23 beginning at 5 p.m.
From the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will journey through a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights, holiday décor, a festive holiday soundtrack, and everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends dressed in their warm winter best.
“The Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru was our first ever event of this kind. Thanks to the feedback from some of the thousands of guests to visit during the Halloween event, we’re excited to offer even more festively themed zones, twinkling lights, and furry friends along the way during the Furry & Bright Drive-Thru,” said Park President Cathy Valeriano. “As we continue to promote our enhanced health and safety protocols, our guests are also invited to make holiday memories during A Very Furry Christmas where they can warm up next to a toasty fire, enjoy tasty treats of the season, see a holiday-themed show, ride on their favorite rides, and more!”
After passing through the tollbooth, guests will begin their furry and bright journey through a winter wonderland and tune-in to a special radio station to listen to music from The Neighborhood Street Party Christmas Parade, as well as other holiday tunes sung by their Sesame Street friends. Guests will be delighted by visions of festive décor, oversized Elmo, Snuffleupagus, and Big Bird topiaries dressed for the winter season, illuminated ‘gum drops’, and appearances by a few surprise guests.
The holiday excitement continues as guests venture towards Candy Cane Lane, lined with 6 ft. versions of the red-and-white striped iconic treat. Illuminating the way is a 50 ft. tunnel made up of millions of twinkling lights that resemble a night sky. Just around the bend is Snowflake Way, where guests will be enchanted by a winter’s snowfall experience. As they enter the park, guests will feel like they have become a part of The Neighborhood Street Party Christmas Parade as they are greeted along the way by their furry friends dressed in their warm winter best atop their festive floats. They will also have the chance to gaze up at an illuminated 9 ft. menorah in celebration of Hanukkah. To cap off the trail, guests can wave to the jolly man himself, Santa Claus, as he wishes everyone a happy holiday season!
While face coverings are not required throughout the experience, they are required at transaction points (admission, merchandise, and culinary).
Guests are required to purchase a separate admission ticket online, in advance for this event. Tickets start at $45 per vehicle for non-Season Pass Members and $36 per vehicle for Season Pass Members. Season Pass Members can also apply their discount to culinary and specialty merchandise bundles. (Admission is not included for Season Pass Members.)
A Very Furry Christmas, the park’s annual holiday event, modified with enhanced health and safety measures including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, face covering requirements, temperature checks, physical distancing and limited capacity, gives guests the opportunity to safely visit the park on weekends and select dates from November 21 through January 3 in addition to this year’s all-new Drive-Thru experience.
Sesame Place’s Christmas Flash Sale Starts Now! For a limited time, guests can save up to 60% on single day tickets for A Very Furry Christmas or VISIT FREE for the rest of the year, plus save 25%, when you purchase a 2021 Season Pass.