BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Legendary performers will take to center stage at Riverside Park at the Mill Street Parking Lot on Saturday, September 18, 2021 (rain date Sept. 19), for a summer evening of memorable music.
Sponsored by the Bristol Borough Council, this annual event draws thousands of spectators, and, this year, will feature luminaries of the rock, doo-wop, and soul scenes of the 50s, 60s and 70s. The host for the evening is renowned local DJ Craig Whitaker.
“We first started these concerts 15 years ago as something for friends and families to look forward to at the end of the summer. It’s become the biggest single-day event in Bucks County," said Ralph DiGuiseppe, Bristol Borough Council President.
A concert committee, working in coordination with DiGuiseppe and Bristol Borough Tax Collector Anna Larrisey, met several times during the winter and spring to select the acts, process contracts, and organize the other vital event logistics.
“They are a committee of strong personalities and they know what needs to happen and they get it done. They know how many amps are needed based on the equipment the acts are bringing in, and they make sure all the electrical equipment is in place to support the performers. A second crew works on shuttle buses, food trucks and handling all the needs of the guest performers. It all comes together very well for the performers and audience,” DiGuiseppe said.
This year’s concert headliner is Bobby Wilson, who will deliver a musical tribute to his father, Jackie Wilson. Many have said Bobby has the same musical acumen and accomplished traits as his father, and that Jackie Wilson’s legacy lives on through his son Bobby. Bobby Wilson’s music career began in Honolulu, Hawaii after an unexpected medical discharge from the US Navy.
While waiting for the bureaucracy to release his discharge papers, Wilson started going to a local karaoke bar. His performances were so impressive that Wilson came to the attention of Peter Hernandez Sr., founder of the world-famous Doo Wop group, “The Love Notes.” Hernandez, father of Bruno Mars, brought Bobby into “The Love Notes.” Bobby Wilson is a three-time Grammy nominee and a 2022 East Coast Music Hall of Fame nominee.
Concert goers will also enjoy top performances by The Tymes (So Much In Love); Eddie Holman (Hey There Lonely Girl); The Happenings (See You in September); Bill Haley’s Jr.’s. Comets (Rock Around the Clock); and Vic Picone & The Elegants (Little Star). Returning to the Bristol Borough concert stage are cover bands The Chiclettes and Joel Katz & The Dynamics.
Anyone attending the concert is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and sweaters as the temperature along the river can be cooler in the second half of September. Food trucks serving a variety of foods and beverages will be on site during the performances. Free parking and free bus service will be available from the Lenox Parking lot, Radcliffe and Monroe streets, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m.
Bristol Borough also has several restaurants serving American, Italian, Indian, Chinese, and Mexican, and seafood dishes, and they are within walking distance of the concert venue.