NEW HOPE >> A new exhibition by Joshua Lance opened March 6 at Scrambled! Gallery of Gifts, New Hope. The exhibition will run through April 25 with an opening reception on Saturday March 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. The reception will feature an opportunity to meet the artist while he paints along the canal just in front of the gallery.
In the show, Lance displays a curated group of paintings from his travels up and down the Delaware River towns. His impressionistic works feature a simple palette of colors that reflect the harmony Lance feels in life.
After living and working in Asia and Europe for years, he returned to his hometown of Lambertville, NJ to recreate his life there. He considers the bucolic river town of Lambertville to be one of the most beautiful places on earth.
“I feel inspired here to do ‘my part’ by giving back to the community through my work," said Lance.
As a street painter, Lance sets up his easel all over the picturesque towns of Lambertville and New Hope to paint on location. He enjoys interacting with curious passersby as he paints.
With a smile, Lance says, “I always want to share my art. I want to be able to touch people with it.” Lance is excited to be the first featured artist at Scrambled!, a gallery dedicated to spreading joy through art.
Scrambled! Gallery of Arts is located at 39 West Bridge Street, behind New Hope Arts.