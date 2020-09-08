NEW HOPE >> River House at Odette’s, a new luxury lifestyle hotel in New Hope, Pennsylvania, will open along the Delaware River on September 28.
The new hotel will feature an edgy, yet elegant design, inspired by the hotel’s previous life as actress and musician Odette Myrtil Logan’s boisterous cabaret, Chez Odette.
For over two decades, Chez Odette was the social hub of New Hope’s lively artistic community, attracting celebrities and locals alike from nearby Philadelphia and New York.
River House at Odette’s will weave historic elements from Chez Odette’s colorful past into the contemporary architecture and design of the hotel, creating an environment ideal for leisurely stays, fine dining, and special events and salvaged elements such as artwork, menus, books and a chandelier dating back to the 1900s will be incorporated throughout the property.
“After many years of careful planning and curation, Refined Hospitality is pleased to announce River House at Odette’s is in its final stages of construction and opening its doors to both guests and locals on September 28th,” stated Ron Gorodesky, President of Refined Hospitality, the management company overseeing River House and its sister hotel, The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.
“We’ve carved a unique luxury hospitality experience that pays homage to not only Odette’s legacy but also the vibrant community of New Hope. Every detail from the historic artifacts celebrated around the property to the measures taken to offer both plush comforts and an otherworldly environment has been meticulously composed to transport both guests and locals as soon as they walk through the door.”
The boutique hotel will feature 36 beautifully appointed guestrooms and suites offering classic elegance coupled with luxurious, contemporary flair. Designed by award-winning Balongue Design, the residentially inspired rooms will feature bold floral murals set behind tufted leather headboards, private spa-inspired baths, jewel-toned curated furnishings, and breathtaking river and mountain views. There will be twelve suites in total, including two ultra-luxurious Penthouse suites. All guestrooms include complimentary access for up to four guests to the exclusive members-only bar and lounge, ROOF.
Just steps away from River House will be The Residences, a stand-alone two-story building housing two suites – one on the ground level and one on the second level. Ideal for bridal parties, groups, and guests desiring an extended stay, each two-bedroom suite will offer a king room and a double-queen room with either a patio or balcony and gorgeous riverfront views. The Residences are scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.
River House will offer refined yet accessible menu items along with a robust mixology program through three unique dining establishments including its main namesake restaurant, Odette’s Restaurant & Lounge; Piano Lounge iconic cocktail parlor, and members-only ROOF, an elevated nightlife experience inspired by the fiercely spirited 1970s.
Additionally, River House will offer iconic venue and meeting spaces including a waterfront ceremony space, a 200-guest ballroom overlooking the Delaware River and sophisticated meeting rooms for groups equipped with a wide range of technical capabilities and array of team-building experiences.
For more information, visit https://www.riverhousenewhope.com/