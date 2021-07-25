DOYLESTOWN >> Fonthill Castle, operated by the Bucks County Historical Society (BCHS), is thrilled once again to host its annual Fonthill Castle Beer Fest fundraising event in-person on Saturday, August 14 from 2 to 5 p.m in Doylestown. The Beer Fest kicks off with a VIP reception at 1:00 p.m. and doors opening for all guests at 2 p.m.
This fun-filled afternoon welcomes beer enthusiasts over the age of 21 back to the spacious outdoor grounds of Fonthill Castle, providing plenty of room for attendees to mingle outside and enjoy the one-of-a-kind parklike setting while sampling a variety of local craft brews.
This year’s Fonthill Castle Beer Fest features an expanded footprint around the castle grounds, with an enhanced VIP experience ticket that is sure to please the most discerning beer aficionado. The outdoor guest tents provided by Bucks Mont Party Rentals will house a variety of local breweries including Bucks County Brewery, Evil Genius Beer Company, Free Will Brewing Co., Geronimo Brewing, Great Barn Brewery, Mad Princes Brewing, Newtown Brewing Company, Red Lion Brewery, and Workhorse Brewing Co., with more breweries being added every day.
Doylestown’s Chambers 19 Bistro & Bar will serve a menu of light bites as event attendees enjoy the musical talents of Billy & Miles from Where’s Pete Band.
“We are so happy to be able to host this wonderful fundraising event for Fonthill Castle again this year!”, says Heather Cevasco, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Bucks County Historical Society. “It has never been more important to come out and support local cultural institutions, and what better way to do so than at an outdoor beer festival on the grounds of a castle in the heart of Bucks County!”
A commemorative beer-tasting glass for VIP and General Admission tickets will serve as the perfect keepsake for attendees who will be supporting Fonthill Castle’s preservation and educational initiatives through the purchase of their tickets.
Tickets for this fundraising event are $150 for VIP, $70 for General Admission, $60 for BCHS Member General Admission, and $25 for Designated Drivers.
VIP guests enjoy exclusive access to Fonthill Castle’s historic Terrace Pavilion, as well as the VIP Tasting Tent with seating areas created by Bucks Country Gardens and the modern, air-conditioned Fonthill Castle Welcome Center.
Each VIP guest receives an exclusively-curated selection of specialty beers to sample, additional selections of catered cuisine from Chambers 19 Bistro & Bar, and sweet treats from Pierre's Chocolates. This year’s VIP tasting experience, sponsored by B&B Beverages, features a mix of classic old-world European styles from renowned breweries, alongside a selection of innovative new-world craft beers from across America. VIP guests can experience the delicate nuance of traditional styles such as German Dunkleweisse or Belgian Gueuze, as well as exciting new-age American craft concoctions, including Milkshake IPAs, Smoothie Sours and Pastry Stouts. Andy Jarin of B&B Beverages is thrilled to have the opportunity to be back in person at Fonthill Castle Beer Fest where he can share his love and enthusiasm for craft beer with attendees. He notes, "B&B Beverages is proud to support Fonthill Castle, along with craft beer culture, the arts and education in our community. We are really looking forward to this year’s Fonthill Castle Beer Fest."
Hydration Stations will be located throughout the event with plenty of water and a refreshing selection of non-alcoholic beverages provided by Simply Fresh by McCaffrey’s.
Bucks County Transport is providing free DART Bus services to all Beer Fest attendees who show their event wristband. The three-stop loop between Fonthill Castle and the center of Doylestown allows attendees to enjoy the festival, as well as all of the shopping and dining options that Doylestown has to offer. The DART bus runs every 20 minutes between 3:30 and 10 p.m. and the stops are Fonthill Castle, the corner of S. Main Street and W. State Street (in front of Starbucks), and the corner of W. State Street and Hamilton Street. There will be free parking on the grounds of Fonthill Castle. All drivers, including Uber/Lyft/taxis/personal vehicles will need to use the Swamp Road/Route 313 entrance to the property. Fonthill Castle is located at 525 East Court Street in Doylestown 18901.
2021 Fonthill Castle Beer Fest is sponsored by Quire, Econsult Solutions, State Representative Todd Polinchock, B&B Beverages, Bucks Mont Party Rental, Dontech, Heather Cevasco and John Platek, ESCA Blast, AB-8 Waste Solutions, Bob and Jayne Lester, and BCBTS.
Additional support is generously provided by Bound Beverages, Bucks Country Gardens, Pierre’s Chocolates, Port A Bowl Restroom Company, Proline Screen Printing, and Simply Fresh by McCaffrey’s.
Tickets are available now at mercermuseum.org/beerfest.
Valid I.D. is required by law; no one under 21 years of age will be admitted to the event. Please note that no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted. Designated Driver ticket holders are not permitted to consume any alcohol while at the event.
Confirmed 2021 Fonthill Castle Beer Fest breweries as of Friday, July 23, 2021 are:
Bucks County Brewery – Pipersville
Bucks County Brewery offers six beers on tap year-round and hosts seasonal beers like Summer Solstice, brewed with lemon zest and Caribbean spices, and Crab-a-loupe, a beer brewed with crabapple and cantaloupe. They provide outdoor seating in their large beer garden with live music and seasonal food trucks. Their mission is to brew exceptional beer that craft beer newbies and experienced enthusiasts alike will enjoy.
Evil Genius Beer Company – Philadelphia
Evil Genius Brewery is a brewpub for the company's popular beers with small bites in an industrial-chic hangout. Evil Genius Beer Company was founded in 2011 by two friends who met in college. They have built a name for themselves by doing what they do best: brewing great beer and naming them after hilarious pop culture references.
Free Will Brewing – Perkasie
Free Will Brewing has locations in Perkasie, Souderton, and Lahaska. Their main location in Perkasie is a 35,000 square foot facility that houses a taproom, brewery, and sour cellar along with plentiful outdoor seating. They ship to Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington DC.
Geronimo Brewing Co. – Doylestown
They are a cozy microbrewery offering great beer, great food and great people. You can enjoy their outdoor seating located at Lilly’s Jury Room in the heart of Doylestown. Ever changing recipes and styles means you will always have new things to try when you visit.
Great Barn Brewery – Kintnersville
Great Barn Brewery is a farm microbrewery located in the northeast corner of historic Bucks County. They support local agriculture and promote the bond between nature, farming & brewing. They grow and source local ingredients to make quality farm crafted beer.
Mad Princes Brewing – Doylestown
Mad Princes Brewing is a nanobrewery, specializing in uncommon beer styles. They have produced over 30 styles & variations of styles to date with more under development. The namesake of the business, the “Mad” King Ludwig II (1845 – 1886) was King of Bavaria from 1864 until his death in 1886.
Newtown Brewing Company – Newtown
When Sara Bonstein got her husband Gregg a kegerator for his birthday back in 2010, Gregg pondered how hard could it be to start brewing beer to supply his home bar, and thus, Newtown Brewing Company was born. Newtown Brewing Co’s mission is to bring patrons a warm and inviting craft beer experience with an emphasis on community. Beer Styles include Light Lagers, Dark Lagers, Belgian / Wheat beers, American/Session IPAs, New England juicy Hazy IPAs, Stouts, and Experimental/Seasonal selections.
Red Lion Brewery – Quakertown
The secret to the Red Lion Brews’ popularity resides in the small batch development inherent in handcrafted beers and the unique recipes MacAdams brings to his brews. MacAdams works in a 13’ x 19’ dedicated space in the McCoole’s Arts and Events building where he develops his beers via a one barrel system, brewing 30 gallons at a time, producing 6 kegs.
The goal is to have four Red Lion brews on tap at all times – American Amber Ale, American Centennial IPA, and American Wheat will be standard, and each month specialty brews will rotate in the mix, introducing different styles that many are not accustomed to in the U.S.
Workhorse Brewing Co. – King of Prussia
Workhorse Brewing Company pours handcrafted ales and lagers from award-winning brewmaster Nate Olewine. Workhorse is driven by a simple mantra: without quality, there cannot be growth. They are dedicated to crafting a top-notch experience in all phases of the operation, from our brewhouse to our taproom service and everywhere in between.